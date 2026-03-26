Taylor Fritz and Emma Navarro Pull Out of Upcoming Tournaments

The ATP and WTA calendars are relentless. If players do not force themselves to take breaks, it will eventually catch up with them. Two American tennis stars have pushed their bodies as far as they can go and are now taking a slight break to recover.

Taylor Fritz and Emma Navarro both made headlines today by dropping out of upcoming tournaments. Below is a breakdown of what is going on with each player and when we can expect to see them again.

Taylor Fritz: Monte-Carlo Masters

Taylor Fritz withdraws from Monte-Carlo. pic.twitter.com/2rW1zMFZ6a — José Morgado (@josemorgado) March 26, 2026

Fritz has dropped out of the upcoming Monte-Carlo Masters. The ATP World No. 7 has battled knee tendinitis for over a year, but it has seemingly worsened with time. Fritz has even floated the idea of skipping the entire clay court season.

While we wait to see if Fritz plays any clay events, we can count him out of the 2026 Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters. The ATP Masters 1000 is a clay-court tournament that runs from April 4–12, 2026.

Fritz had zero points to defend there this year, as he missed the event last year due to an abdominal injury. He currently has a record of 12-8 and has a narrow lead over Felix Auger-Aliassime and Ben Shelton in the ATP Rankings.

Emma Navarro: Charleston Open

Wishing Emma well. We'll miss her in Charleston this year.💜 pic.twitter.com/77gLSzZrLG — Credit One Charleston Open (@CharlestonOpen) March 26, 2026

Navarro announced she will miss the upcoming Charleston Open. The decision hits even harder because her father owns the event. Navarro has fallen to WTA World No. 27 and has a record of 4-9. Fans have struggled to understand her slump, but she offered a clear explanation on social media.

"Unfortunately, I have been dealing with some health struggles over the past year or so that I am continuing to sort out," said Navarro. "I am working closely with my doctors and team to feel the best I can, but I just need a bit more time in doing so. I feel optimistic that I'll be back on court soon in the coming weeks, and I'm already looking forward to competing in Charleston next year!"

The Credit One Charleston Open is a WTA 500 event played on the clay courts of Charleston, South Carolina. The event runs from March 30 - April 5, 2026. Last year, Navarro made the quarterfinals of the event. She could return for the rest of the clay court swing in April if her health improves.

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