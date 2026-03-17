Why Taylor Fritz Should Skip Clay Court Season

Few, if any, of the ATP's top-tier players can match Taylor Fritz's workload. The American star rarely takes a break from the marathon schedule, and the mileage is starting to take a toll on his body.

Over the past year, Fritz has begun to share more details of his injury management. Yet, the 28-year-old continues to push through despite myriad nagging injuries.

Speaking with reporters at the Miami Open on Monday, Fritz revealed that he is considering skipping the upcoming clay court season if his knee tendonitis does not improve.

Fritz's Comments

Taylor Fritz during his third-round loss at Indian Wells. | Taya Gray/The Desert Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"I'm still managing my knee. Some days it's better than others, and I don't know why exactly," Fritz explained.

"In Dallas, for example, it felt amazing, and it didn't bother me at all the whole tournament. I felt like I was moving great. And then, in the lead-in to Indian Wells, it wasn't. It felt like I almost regressed a little bit. Same thing happened in Australia, as well."

Fritz will use this week's Miami Open as one final test before taking a considerable amount of time off. "This is kind of the cut-off. We said, after Miami, if we're not seeing big improvements, it might be time to… just slow down a bit on the playing and get it healed 100 percent.

"Because if there was a portion of the season that I think I'd be more OK missing, it would be the clay-court season, like I did last year. I think this week is going to be very telling for it. But, overall, it's not bad."

Fritz discussed how pleased he is with his serve, but is looking at the bigger picture, "I just need to make sure my body is healthy. When it feels 100 percent, then I also feel like I can move really well. I think that's something I maybe didn't feel like I was doing great at Indian Wells."

Fritz's Potential Break

Taylor Fritz at the 2025 French Open. | IMAGO / Paul Zimmer

If anyone deserves a break, it's Fritz. While the tennis world would have to see "Claylor" in action this spring, this clay court season is the perfect time to take a step back. Fritz struggled on clay in 2025 with a record of 3-4, punctuated with a first-round exit at Roland Garros.

Fritz has very few ranking points to defend during the clay court season and is unlikely to fall out of the top ten. Come back in the summer for grass court season before making a run in the North American hard court swing.

Fritz is currently the ATP world No. 7 with a record of 10-7. He will face the winner of Denis Shapovalov and Botic van de Zandschulp in the second round in Miami.

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