Taylor Fritz is "really sad" after pulling out of the Acapulco ATP 500
American tennis star Taylor Fritz withdrew from the Mexican Open (called the Abierto Mexicano Telcel presentado por HSBC) before the ATP 500 event's draw on Saturday.
Fritz posted a sincere apology on Instagram that explained how much the tournament meant to the Southern California native. "Really sad that I have to pull out of Acapulco this year," wrote Fritz.
The 27-year-old explained, "I've been dealing with an abdominal injury since the week before Dallas. I have been playing through the injury, hoping that it could get better because several parts of my game were and still are pain-free."
Fritz continued, "I'm at a point now where it has not improved, and it's frustrating to be playing when I know I can't play 100% and am avoiding certain shots or just hitting shots differently than I normally would to avoid the pain.
Acapulco has always been one of my favorite events, and I'm really sorry to let the tournament down. I'm hoping that giving it this week to rest and rehab will get me back to 100% soon."
Fritz first disclosed his abdominal injury when competing in Dallas earlier this month. He blamed the tennis balls used at the Australian Open. He said the balls used in Melbourne were "the deadest balls ever," and it caused the initial injury.
Currently, Fritz is the World No. 4 with a record of 8-4. The Mexican Open runs from February 24 - March 1. Fritz is still scheduled to play in The MGM Rewards Slam in Las Vegas on March 2.
Tennis fans can follow Sports Illustrated's Serve on SI for all the most important news from the sport.
