Novak Djokovic limps into Doha airport after early exit at Qatar Open
The 2025 Qatar ExxonMobil Open has not been kind to the top-ranked players. Jannik Sinner was ruled out just before the start of the tournament, while both Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz suffered early exits.
To make matters worse for Djokovic, he appears to be dealing with an injury. The 24-time Grand Slam champion retired during the Australian Open semifinals due to a hamstring injury and rushed back to compete in Doha this week.
In his first singles match since Melbourne, Djokovic lost in straight sets to Matteo Berretteni. The Italian star's powerful game exposed Djokovic's lack of mobility on the court, which was already becoming an issue before the Serbian's latest injury.
Now, in a viral video shared by As Más Deporte and reposted by The Tennis Letter, Djokovic is seen limping into the Doha airport. The film is only eight seconds long, but Djokovic's stride was noticeably hampered.
It has been three days since Djokovic's first-round loss to Berretteni. His limping could just be sore from a workout or treatment. However, it is worrying for fans.
After the loss to Berretteni, Djokovic dismissed the notion of injuries costing him the match. "I didn't have any pain or discomfort in that sense. I was outplayed by just a better player today," said Djokovic.
The 37-year-old continued, "Yes, I wasn't at my desired level, and it could be that I'm still not moving the way I want to move, but, I mean, I played without pain, so there is no excuse in that.
"He was just the better player. I think he played a master class match, to be honest, tactically, and served very well, so just a very deserved win from his side."
Djokovic is expected to play Indian Wells and the Miami Open in March. Both tournaments are ATP 1000 Masters events. He is currently the World No. 7 with a record of 7-3. Tennis fans can follow Sports Illustrated's Serve on SI for all the most important news from the sport.
