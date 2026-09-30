Taylor Fritz Posts Gift Haul from Japan Open

Taylor Fritz has a strong fanbase in Japan, and that was made evident yet again when the American player posted videos on Instagram of him opening his latest round of gifts. Part of Fritz’s popularity is due to his past success at the Japan Open, but he also traveled and vlogged throughout the country with ex-girlfriend Morgan Riddle in 2025.

Before he had played a single match at this year’s tournament in Tokyo, Fritz had already received enough gifts to post a thank-you video featuring some of his favorite items from the haul.

Instagram Gift Haul

On Tuesday, September 29th, Fritz took to his Instagram stories in two posts. In the first one, the American player started out by giving thanks, saying, “In Japan, it’s, like, normal for fans to give gifts, and I feel kinda bad that people are getting gifts, but it’s always super personalized, so we’re gonna do a quick haul. I really do appreciate how personalized they are.”

The first gift Fritz showed the camera was a keychain of Satoru Gojo, a main character from one of the player’s favorite anime, Jujutsu Kaisen. Most of the items were from that show and of that particular character, including an eye mask and a matching figurine.

The 28-year-old player said that he noticed the common theme and thanked fans for knowing how much he loves “JJK.” He also showed visible excitement at receiving two new packs of Pokémon cards and noted that he carries around a binder for such new additions.

“Thank you, everyone who, I guess, gave me gifts today,” Fritz said with a laugh at the end of his second post. “I really appreciate it. Definitely don’t need to do that, but I will keep you guys updated on future hauls.”

Past Gift Hauls

Fritz mentioned future gift hauls, because it has become typical for the American player to continually receive gifts every time he comes to Japan. Ex-girlfriend Riddle in 2022 commented on the phenomenon, saying, “They always bring gifts for players and team members to welcome them to Japan. I love it.”

Past gift hauls have included a wide variety of gifts, but many of them have also focused on the anime Jujutsu Kaisen and specifically Satoru Gojo. This is likely due to the fact that Fritz did the character’s signature Domain Expansion signal after a win at the 2025 US Open and wrote the iconic Gojo catchphrase “Nah, I’d win” on the broadcaster’s camera lens at last year’s Japan Open.

Fritz at the Japan Open

Fritz has had an interesting history at the Japan Open, starting with his debut at the tournament in 2022. He defeated fellow American Frances Tiafoe in two hard-fought sets (7-6, 7-6) that went to a 7-3 and then a 7-2 tiebreak. It was Fritz’s first ATP 500 title, and the victory propelled him into the ATP Top 10 for the first time.

The following year, Fritz only made it to the Round of 16 before Japanese player Shintaro Mochizuki defeated him in three sets (0-6, 6-4, 7-6). In 2024, it was Frenchman Arthur Fils who took him down during the Round of 32, also in three sets (6-4, 3-6, 6-3).

Last year, Fritz made it all the way to the Japan Open final once more but fell to Carlos Alcaraz in straight sets (6-4, 6-4). The Spaniard may successfully defend that title and perhaps even see the celebrated American player in the final. Then again, maybe the avid support of his Japanese fanbase will help bring Fritz to his second title in Tokyo.