Taylor Fritz Protects Girlfriend from Burglar with Tennis Racket
Morgan Riddle may not play tennis, but she is a favorite among fans. The social media influencer uses her massive platform to share behind-the-scenes pictures and videos with fans all over the world.
However, Riddle shared a scary experience with her Instagram followers on Saturday morning. Her boyfriend, ATP World No. 6 Taylor Fritz, had to fend off a potential burglar with a tennis racket.
In a series of Instagram story posts, Riddle explained that she and Fritz were awakened at 4:00 a.m. when someone was trying to enter the code and break into the front door of the Airbnb in London, England.
Riddle pointed out that the secondary lock inside of the location had been removed, and Fritz picked up a tennis racket to defend them. "Of all potential weapons in the house, this man grabs a racket," wrote Riddle.
Riddle included a story from 2017 where she woke up to a man standing over her bed inside an Airbnb. Additionally, she called out the company for its lack of safety measures.
"Airbnb is SO unsafe. They are intentionally targeted in many cities. Houses are nice for longer stays but please just stay in a hotel, especially if you are travelling alone or only with girls... I swore I'd never stay in one again after my past experiences and clearly didn't learn my lesson," concluded Riddle.
Earlier this week, Fritz lost to Jack Draper in the Round of 32 in the Rolex Paris Masters. Fritz and Riddle have another week off next before the season-ending ATP Finals in Turn, Italy.
Tennis fans can follow Sports Illustrated's Serve on SI for all the most important news from the sport.