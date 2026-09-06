Jessica Pegula and Daniil Medvedev Comment on Influencers at the US Open

At the 2025 US Open, 54 different influencers were credentialed as media (for the first time in tournament history). That number has nearly doubled this year, and the massive presence of both credentialed and non-credentialed content creators has been met with mixed reactions by professional players and match attendees.

The First-Round Incidents

Several incidents involving influencers occurred during the first round of the 2026 US Open. The most notable was when chair umpire Kader Nouni was forced to pause the match between WTA No.13 Naomi Osaka and Anastasia Zakharova because a group of influencers in an Arthur Ashe Stadium suite were being too loud.

Osaka was asked about the incident, and she replied, “If you come to a sporting event, you have to respect the sport.” She also said that the increased popularity of tennis could be good, adding, “But I think it has to be managed a lot better.”

Several videos also went viral on TikTok that were taken by fans who wanted to expose poor behavior by influencers during Grand Slam matches. One example showed an influencer using a glaringly bright ring light to help her film, while another example involved a group of people loudly performing for a piece of video content.

Seemingly in response to these incidents, the USTA began screening an announcement for incoming attendees that read, “Please refrain from the use of flash photography or other lighting. Thank you and enjoy the tennis!”

Pegula’s Reaction

WTA No.3 Jessica Pegula was asked during a post-match interview about the growing presence of US Open influencers. She said, “I think I can appreciate, you know, the influencers coming and kind of showcasing, like, the US Open experience. I think that’s something that the US Open has utilized a lot as far as food and drinks and things to do and the shops.”

Pegula went on, saying, “But I do think that it’s tough when you see videos like that when they’re taking pictures and using the selfie lights. People are down there trying to perform, and it’s their career and their job. It seems like a bit disrespectful. I think it’s gotten a little maybe too much, it feels like, this year. I don’t know.”

French player Adrian Mannarino had even harsher things to say about the situation, calling the tournament as it stands “a bit of a zoo, really. These are some really particular playing conditions.”

Medvedev’s Upside

ATP No. 8 and former US Open champion Daniil Medvedev had a more optimistic take on the rise of content creators and the potential attention they bring to the professional tennis world. He specifically clarified that the USTA’s encouragement of this presence “has more upside than downside.”

Medvedev then clarified, saying, “I would say this way: I trust USTA with what they are doing. For sure, if it disturbs during the play, like if you see the light or something … But I’m pretty sure as well, even then, maybe one time they do it, and then someone tells them not to do it.” Other major players, like current No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka, have similarly supported this notion.

Retired Players Weigh In

Some retired players, especially those who have now become commentators and broadcasters, also decided to weigh in. Former ATP No. 3 Patrick McEnroe said, “It’s maybe not the greatest thing for the real tennis fan because they’ve started getting priced out of the market.”

Former WTA No. 5 Eugenie Bouchard and current Tennis Channel pundit Eugenie Bouchard echoed such sentiments, adding, "I obviously want everyone who wants to go to it, to be able to go, and true fans to be able to watch. So if it's more brands or influencers or taking up these spots, then there's a bit of sadness to that."

Complaints from Fans

Many tennis fans took to social media to share their negative experiences at the US Open, and there was a noticeable emphasis on the presence of influences and other non-serious tennis fans. Such posts generally complain about new attendees talking loudly and entering or leaving the stadium repeatedly during important points of recent matches.

One fan even said, “Arthur Ashe is so unbelievably loud it’s insane. I started chatting [with] my section usher and he said that the amount of people emailing the @usopen to tell them to tell people to [shut up] is unprecedented and he’s never heard it this loud before in his 25 years of working there.”