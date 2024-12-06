The 2025 Australian Open Entry Lists Are Out Now
The 2025 Australian Open is just over five weeks away. While tennis fans all over the world work out their travel arrangements or viewing plans, the top men's and women's players have already punched their tickets.
Earlier today, tournament organizers officially released the entry lists for the men's and women's singles draws. Let's start with the WTA. Below is the full list of women's players and what stands out to us.
It should come as no surprise that all of the top WTA players are currently slated to compete in the Australian Open. That includes Iga Swiatek who will have completed her one-month doping ban before the start of the tournament.
Additionally, World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka returns to Melbourne in hopes of completing a three-peat. While considered underdogs, Emma Raducanu (59) and Naomi Osaka (60) are poised to cause trouble for whoever they face in the first round.
Fans can expect this list to change due to injuries and last-second additions from wildcards. Below is the men's singles entry list for 2025.
Similar to the women, all of the men's top-ranked ATP players are slated to compete at the 2025 Australian Open. That includes the last two winners, Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic.
Notably, Nick Kyrgios comes in at No. 21 courtesy of his protected ranking. The outspoken player missed all of last season and played just one match in 2023.
Every player of the ATP and WTA top 50 have signed on to play the Australian Open. The tournament runs from January 12-26, 2025 in Melbourne, Australia. Tennis fans can follow Sports Illustrated's Serve on SI for all the most important news from the sport.