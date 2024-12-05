Andy Murray Will Miss Start of Novak Djokovic's 2025 Season
It has been an exciting past few weeks for Novak Djokovic. The 24-time Grand Slam champion hired friend and former rival Andy Murray as his new coach in November to prepare for the 2025 Australian Open.
Building on the excitement, Djokovic committed to playing at the Brisbane International in a hype video earlier this week. The ATP 250 tournament runs from December 29, 2024, through January 5, 2025. The event takes place in Brisbane, Australia.
It is more clear than ever that Djokovic wants to win his 11th Australian Open title. However, his plan may have hit a small snag. According to a report by the PA news agency, Murray is "not expected to accompany Djokovic" for the trip to Brisbane.
No reason has been given as to why Murray will not make the trip to Brisbane. It now seems that tennis fans must wait until the 2025 Australian Open to see Murray sitting in Djokovic's coaching box. The Grand Slam will be held from January 12-26 in Melbourne.
Last week, Djokovic explained why he added Murray to his coaching staff. The 37-year-old split with longtime coach Goran Ivanisevic in March and wanted somebody who had been through similar experiences, won multiple Grand Slams, and was a former World No 1.
Djokovic finished 2024 as the World No. 7 with a record of 37-9. His only title was arguably his most important - a gold medal for Serbia at the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics.
Djokovic had only competed in the Brisbane International once before, when he lost to Ernests Gulbis in the Round of 32 in 2009. Tennis fans can follow Sports Illustrated's Serve on SI for all the most important news from the sport.