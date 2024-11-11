Serve On SI

The WTA Releases Final Top 10 Rankings of 2024

The WTA released its year-end rankings for the top ten players of 2024.

Aug 30, 2024; Flushing, NY, USA; Coco Gauff of the United States reacts against Elina Svitolina of Ukraine on day five of the 2024 U.S. Open tennis tournament at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. / Mike Frey-Imagn Images

The 2024 WTA season ended with a bang in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. An already historic tournament took on new meaning when two of the youngest finalists battled it out in a marathon match for the Bille Jean King Cup.

The WTA Finals offered plenty of exciting play and storylines for tennis fans. With the final results in, the WTA has released its year-end top-ten rankings. Below is a breakdown of what fans must know about the final rankings.

1. Aryna Sabalenka

Aryna Sabalenka with the US Open Trophy after beating Jessica Pegula (USA) in the women's singles final on day thirteen of the 2024 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. / Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Record: 56-14

Titles: 4

Points: 9,416

Tournaments Played: 21

Age: 26

2. Iga Swiatek

Iga Swiatek (POL) reacts after beating Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova on day six of the 2024 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. / Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Record: 56-8

Titles: 5

Points: 8,370

Tournaments Played: 21

Age: 23

3. Coco Gauff

Coco Gauff of the United States reacts against Elina Svitolina of Ukraine on day five of the 2024 U.S. Open tennis tournament at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. / Mike Frey-Imagn Images

Record: 52-16

Titles: 3

Points: 6,530

Tournaments Played: 22

Age: 20

4. Jasmine Paolini

Jasmine Paolini, of Italy, reacts to winning a point against Mirra Andreeva, of Russia, during the Cincinnati Open at the Lindner Family Tennis Center in Mason on Friday, Aug. 16, 2024. / Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK

Record: 38-19

Titles: 1

Points: 5,344

Tournaments Played: 20

Age: 28

5. Qinwen Zheng

Qinwen Zheng (CHN) celebrates after defeating Donna Vekic (CRO) in the women’s tennis gold medal match medal match during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Stade Roland Garros. / Amber Searls-Imagn Images

Record: 44-18

Titles: 2

Points: 5,340

Tournaments Played: 21

Age: 22

6. Elena Rybakina

Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan reacts to a point during her match against Elina Svitolina of Ukraine (not shown) match on day 10 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. / Susan Mullane-Imagn Images

Record: 42-11

Titles: 3

Points: 5,171

Tournaments Played: 20

Age: 25

7. Jessica Pegula

Jessica Pegula (USA) reacts after beating Karolina Muchova (CZE) on day eleven of the 2024 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. / Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Record: 38-15

Titles: 2

Points: 4,705

Tournaments Played: 19

Age: 30

8. Emma Navarro

Emma Navarro (USA) reacts after her match against Coco Gauff (USA) on day seven of the 2024 U.S. Open tennis tournament at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. / Mike Frey-Imagn Images

Record: 52-23

Titles: 1

Points: 3,589

Tournaments Played: 26

Age: 23

9. Daria Kasatkina

Daria Kasatkina reacts after winning a point against Elena Rybakina (KAZ) (not pictured) during quarterfinal play at IGA Stadium. / David Kirouac-Imagn Images

Record: 40-23

Titles: 2

Points: 3,368

Tournaments Played: 24

Age: 27

10. Barbora Krejcikova

Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic reacts to a point during the women’s singles final against Jasmine Paolini of Italy (not shown) on day 13 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. / Susan Mullane-Imagn Images

Record: 18-15

Titles: 1

Points: 3,214

Tournaments Played: 17

Age: 28

