The WTA Releases Final Top 10 Rankings of 2024

Aug 30, 2024; Flushing, NY, USA; Coco Gauff of the United States reacts against Elina Svitolina of Ukraine on day five of the 2024 U.S. Open tennis tournament at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. / Mike Frey-Imagn Images
The 2024 WTA season ended with a bang in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. An already historic tournament took on new meaning when two of the youngest finalists battled it out in a marathon match for the Bille Jean King Cup.
The WTA Finals offered plenty of exciting play and storylines for tennis fans. With the final results in, the WTA has released its year-end top-ten rankings. Below is a breakdown of what fans must know about the final rankings.
1. Aryna Sabalenka
Aryna Sabalenka with the US Open Trophy after beating Jessica Pegula (USA) in the women's singles final on day thirteen of the 2024 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. / Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images
Record: 56-14
Titles: 4
Points: 9,416
Tournaments Played: 21
Age: 26
2. Iga Swiatek
Iga Swiatek (POL) reacts after beating Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova on day six of the 2024 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. / Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images
Record: 56-8
Titles: 5
Points: 8,370
Tournaments Played: 21
Age: 23
3. Coco Gauff
Coco Gauff of the United States reacts against Elina Svitolina of Ukraine on day five of the 2024 U.S. Open tennis tournament at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. / Mike Frey-Imagn Images
Record: 52-16
Titles: 3
Points: 6,530
Tournaments Played: 22
Age: 20
4. Jasmine Paolini
Jasmine Paolini, of Italy, reacts to winning a point against Mirra Andreeva, of Russia, during the Cincinnati Open at the Lindner Family Tennis Center in Mason on Friday, Aug. 16, 2024. / Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK
Record: 38-19
Titles: 1
Points: 5,344
Tournaments Played: 20
Age: 28
5. Qinwen Zheng
Qinwen Zheng (CHN) celebrates after defeating Donna Vekic (CRO) in the women’s tennis gold medal match medal match during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Stade Roland Garros. / Amber Searls-Imagn Images
Record: 44-18
Titles: 2
Points: 5,340
Tournaments Played: 21
Age: 22
6. Elena Rybakina
Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan reacts to a point during her match against Elina Svitolina of Ukraine (not shown) match on day 10 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. / Susan Mullane-Imagn Images
Record: 42-11
Titles: 3
Points: 5,171
Tournaments Played: 20
Age: 25
7. Jessica Pegula
Jessica Pegula (USA) reacts after beating Karolina Muchova (CZE) on day eleven of the 2024 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. / Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images
Record: 38-15
Titles: 2
Points: 4,705
Tournaments Played: 19
Age: 30
8. Emma Navarro
Emma Navarro (USA) reacts after her match against Coco Gauff (USA) on day seven of the 2024 U.S. Open tennis tournament at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. / Mike Frey-Imagn Images
Record: 52-23
Titles: 1
Points: 3,589
Tournaments Played: 26
Age: 23
9. Daria Kasatkina
Daria Kasatkina reacts after winning a point against Elena Rybakina (KAZ) (not pictured) during quarterfinal play at IGA Stadium. / David Kirouac-Imagn Images
Record: 40-23
Titles: 2
Points: 3,368
Tournaments Played: 24
Age: 27
10. Barbora Krejcikova
Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic reacts to a point during the women’s singles final against Jasmine Paolini of Italy (not shown) on day 13 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. / Susan Mullane-Imagn Images
Pat Benson covers the sneaker industry for Sports Illustrated's FanNation. Previously, he has reported on the NBA, authored "Kobe Bryant's Sneaker History (1996-2020)," and interviewed some of the biggest names in the sports world. You can email him at 1989patbenson@gmail.com.