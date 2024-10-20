Tommy Paul Wins Stockholm Open Title & Boosts ATP Ranking
There has been no shortage of exciting tennis this weekend, and one of the hot spots was in Sweden. On Sunday afternoon, Tommy Paul defeated Grigor Dimitrov in straight sets to win the 2024 Stockholm Open: 6-4, 6-3.
Paul played at a high level throughout the entire tournament, where he only played two tie-breaks, and the next-closest set he played was 6-4. Paul's dominant play was evident by winning five of his eight sets by a margin of 6-3 or greater.
"I feel like every match I played a little bit better and better," Paul said. "Today, I came out playing amazing, so I was definitely happy with the performance."
Paul is the 12th man, and fifth American, to win multiple titles in Stockholm since the event began in 1969. The 27-year-old joins tennis legends Arthur Ashe, James Blake, John McEnroe and Stan Smith.
Not only was it Paul's second time winning the tournament (he previously won in 2021), but his third singles title of the season (Queen's Club Open and the Dallas Open).
Paul said during the trophy ceremony. "It's a very special place for me. This is where I got my first title a few years ago, and to come out and play the level of tennis I did this week. It's been a dream."
Paul has a record of 41-17 this season and now moves up to World No. 10. The Americant tennis player is trying desperately to make a late push to get into the ATP Finals.
Paul narrowly trails Alex de Minaur and Andrey Rublev for the eighth and final spot in the ATP Finals. All three players are scheduled to compete in the Vienna Open this week.
Tennis fans can follow Sports Illustrated's Serve on SI for all the most important news from the sport.