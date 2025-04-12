Roger Federer Misses Tennis and Hints at Comeback
There is plenty of exciting, young players on the ATP Tour. However, fans still miss the golden era of the Big Three. Additionally, one of those three players also misses the action.
Roger Federer recently sat down for a filmed interview for TNT Sports, where he described his feelings about the sport and his desire to start training again.
"Honestly, I would love to play some more tennis again," said the 20-time Grand Slam champion before joking about playing a lot of golf as of late.
"But seriously, I would love to start playing two or three times a week again and hopefully get myself back on the exhibition court. Maybe fill up a few nice stadiums around the world."
Federer continued, "I know the training part... I miss it a little bit, to be honest because I haven't played a whole lot since I've been retired. Just because I think my body needed a break and also my mind a little bit.
Federer concluded by adding, "Hopefully, you'll get to see me play an exhibition sometime soon."
There is no doubt that event organizers, sponsors, and fans would line up to see Federer back on the court again. Even if it was just for an exhibition, one last battle against Rafael Nadal would be a must-see match.
Federer finished his incredible professional career with a singles record of 1,251-275 with 103 titles. Federer's last match on the ATP Tour was during the 2021 Championships at Wimbledon.
Tennis fans can follow Sports Illustrated's Serve on SI for all the most important news from the sport.
More Tennis News
Carlos Alcaraz slugs his way into the final at Monte-Carlo Masters.
Emma Raducanu is interested in keeping Mark Petchey on as her next coach.
Watch Carlos Alcaraz drop a dirty tweener in his Monte-Carlo Masters win.
Novak Djokovic apologized for his "horrible" loss at the Monte-Carlo Masters.
Alexander Zverev on Monte Carlo loss: "No idea what's happening to me."