What Made Roger Federer's Return to Arthur Ashe Stadium Special

Roger Federer made his return to the US Open as part of a special event entitled “Roger Federer: An Icon Returns to New York.” It was his first time stepping onto the court at Arthur Ashe Stadium since he played Grigor Dimitrov at the men’s singles quarterfinals in 2019.

An Icon Returns to New York

The 45-year-old champion first played a one-set singles match against former rival Andy Roddick and beat him 6-3. The result was not so surprising given the head-to-head results of their rivalry are 21-3 in Federer’s favor.

Federer then partnered with John McEnroe for a one-set doubles match against Roddick and Andre Agassi, and they won 7-5. After winning, Federer joked, “I believe my first time on the center court was against Andre. He smashed me 6-1, 6-2, 6-4. I had no shot. I was like, ‘Okay, not so easy, not so fast, Roger.’”

Federer as Fan Favorite

In addition to his success on the court, Federer remains one of the most beloved players in tennis history. During his storied career, articles were written about how his charm, humility, and sportsmanship made him a fan favorite for both ardent tennis fans and members of the general population.

That love was certainly on display at Arthur Ashe Stadium last night. The sold-out arena was full of screaming fans who donned Federer memorabilia and gave him a long standing ovation when he entered.

Many attendees sported Uniqlo’s commemorative “RF” cap, which was a collaboration with the US Open in homage to the cap Federer and his fans wore during the Swiss legend’s reign.

The RF hat returns. A limited edition RF hat will be available exclusively during the 2026 US Open.



Available on the grounds starting at 3:30pm or on https://t.co/ozxIC0SZ4w starting at 6:00pm ET tonight.



While supplies last. pic.twitter.com/0850zwJq6n — US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 25, 2026

During last night’s event, Federer said, “It’s great to be back in New York. It’s incredible. I have incredible memories of this court, the fans here, the city. In 2004, 2005 - that’s when it all started here, my love for New York with the victories here.”

Federer’s US Open History

Roger Federer won the US Open five consecutive times, starting in 2004 and ending in 2008. He took home his first title by swiftly defeating Lleyton Hewitt in three sets (6-0, 7-6, 6-0). It was the Swiss player’s fourth Grand Slam title, completing his career Grand Slam.

Federer’s US Open title in 2005 was won by beating Andre Agassi in four sets (6-3, 2-6, 7-6, 6-1). At the next year’s final, he faced and defeated Andy Roddick also in four sets (6-2, 4-6, 7-5, 6-1).

In 2007, Federer won against then-20-year-old Novak Djokovic in three sets (7-6, 7-6, 6-4). The legend’s last US Open title came against Andy Murray, whom he took down in three sets (6-2, 7-5, 6-2).

The Maestro’s five titles tie him for the most men’s singles titles at the tournament during the Open Era. He shares that honor with Pete Sampras and Jimmy Connors.

Upcoming Hall of Fame Induction

Part of the reason for this exciting exhibition event is due to Roger Federer being inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame on Saturday, August 29th. He is receiving the honor due to his many accolades in the sport, including 20 Grand Slam singles titles, 103 ATP singles titles, and 310 total weeks as World No. 1 in the ATP singles rankings.