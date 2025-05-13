Uniqlo Launches The Roger Federer Collection in Paris
On Monday morning, Roger Federer and Uniqlo creative director Clare Waight Keller launched their first collaborative collection for Uniqlo at the Tennis Club de Paris.
Named after the tennis great himself, the line blends everyday lifestyle pieces with performance-ready designs, a reflection of Federer's off-court athleisure and Waight Keller's luxury fashion background.
In honor of the collection's debut, Federer and Waight Keller held an intimate launch in Paris with a panel followed by a short tennis practice. "Roger is the main attraction here," Waight Keller said during the panel.
She continued, "I think the fact that what [Roger] samples in tennis, not only [his] mastery of the sport, but also [his] sense of style. That's what we embody in this collection is style, the simplicity, but also the incredible performance. That's really a big reason why this collection is his."
The seven-piece collection focuses on elevated essentials with high-performance materials that are softened by a minimalist palette of navy, black, and white. The combination of shirts, pants, and jackets feature a tapered silhouette cohesive in both structure and lightness.
Some key items include a Dry-Ex Stand Collar Polo ($29.90) made with enhanced performance fabric, quick-drying Ultra Stretch Active Pants ($239.90), and a Washable 3D Knit Hoodie ($49.90) designed for comfort.
Federer debuted the 3D hoodie while speaking on the panel, a piece that both he and Waight Keller persuaded Fast Retailing founder and president Tadashi Yanai to market and bring to life. The unique style is completely circular with no seams, offering an innovative style that avoids skin irritation.
"I'm glad it's finally launching," Federer said, speaking at the launch. "There was a starting point with my lifestyle, with who I am, with my tennis heritage a little bit. We tried to also go away from tennis and go into street stuff. This collection does it very, very neatly."
Guests were invited to view the collection following the panel, looking at each of the seven items displayed on the indoor court. Young players dressed in navy Uniqlo kits joined Federer on the club's outside courts to play tennis while Federer modeled the AIRism Cotton Pique Polo Shirt ($29.90) and Ultra Stretch Active Shorts ($39.90).
Federer previously collaborated on a nine-piece capsule collection with Jonathan Anderson for Uniqlo in 2023. This is Waight Keller's first time working with performance wear, having previously worked in luxury fashion for brands such as Chloé and Givenchy.
"When we started to work together, I didn't know Uniqlo had such a vast, big wide range," said Federer. "We really find something for everyday, and you can mix and match them altogether. I really enjoyed the work we did together, and hopefully, we can do more in the future."
The Roger Federer Collection will be available online and in select stores on Thursday, May 15th.
