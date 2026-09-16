What’s Next for Ben Shelton After His Breakthrough US Open Run?

Shelton put together the best two weeks of his career at Flushing Meadows, highlighted by his first appearance in a Grand Slam final. He got there by upsetting two-time defending champion Carlos Alcaraz, then beating fellow American Frances Tiafoe in an all-American semifinal, before finally falling to Alexander Zverev in the final. This run has reshaped his season heading into the fall, starting with a new career-high ranking.

A New Career-High Ranking

Ben Shelton’s run to the US Open final bumped his ranking to world No. 4, putting him behind only Jannik Sinner, Alexander Zverev, and Carlos Alcaraz. This is a five-spot improvement from where he started the tournament, and also clears his previous career-high of No. 5, set back in November 2025.

Shelton’s jump was also helped by the fact that several established names ahead of him lost significant points after early exits, including Sinner’s withdrawal from the tournament altogether and Alcaraz’s upset by Shelton himself. Between prize money and ranking points, the two weeks in New York stand as the single most valuable stretch of his career to date.

Shelton’s Upcoming Schedule

The rest of the season could mean further wins for Shelton. He’s already on the entry list for the Kinoshita Group Japan Open in Tokyo at the end of this month, the location of his first ATP title back in 2023. This year, he will have to face a stacked field that includes Carlos Alcaraz, Taylor Fritz, and Frances Tiafoe, among others.

The tour’s next stop after Tokyo is the Shanghai Masters in mid-October, where Shelton has seen slightly less success. The fall swing then continues with the Paris Masters in late October and the ATP Finals in Turin in November. Last year’s finals saw Shelton as the No. 5 seed, and he’s now in position to qualify once again.

If Shelton can repeat his hard-court success at the upcoming events, there’s potential for him to continue making moves further up the world rankings.

A Shot at Finishing the Year Even Higher

Shelton’s position heading into the end of the season is particularly notable thanks to the timing of his run. He has relatively few ranking points to defend over the rest of the season since his best results last fall came later in the year.

This situation could allow him to continue letting his results speak for themselves, instead of worrying about defending his ranking, provided he gets some help from higher-ranked opponents. In fact, some projections even have him finishing the season as high as world No. 3, which would be the first time an American man has closed a season in the top three since Andy Roddick in 2004.

How Shelton Can End the Season Strong

Shelton needs to protect the points he’s earned and keep stacking hard-court wins the way he has in order to close out 2026 in strong fashion. A dominant Asian swing built on his history in Tokyo could potentially guarantee his first-ever ATP Finals berth and put a top-three season finish within reach.

However, the bigger and less quantifiable task for Shelton is mental. He’s already shown that he can beat the best players in the world in New York. Now, he’ll need to translate that same level of success into the somewhat lower-stakes environment of 500 and 1000-level events. Whether he can carry that same belief into the upcoming events in Asia will determine whether this US Open run marks a legitimate turning point for Shelton’s career or just a very good two weeks.