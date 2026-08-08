Why Anisimova Reunited With Her Coach After Brief Split

Amanda Anisimova opened 2026 at a career-high ranking of World No. 3, but it hasn’t been a career-best season for the 24-year-old so far.

The American enjoyed a standout 2025, winning two WTA 1000 titles and finishing runner-up at Wimbledon and the US Open.

Anisimova, currently ranked World No. 10, has reached just one semifinal in 2026. A left wrist issue sidelined Anisimova for two months in the spring, forcing her to skip Charleston, Madrid, and Rome.

Amanda Anisimova has reunited in Toronto with her former coach Hendrik Vleeshouwers to kick off the hard court season. The pair were working together yesterday to prepare for the @NBOtoronto which begins this weekend. pic.twitter.com/6Puy8sQFB1 — Mike McIntyre (@McIntyreTennis) July 29, 2026

She arrived at the National Bank Open in Toronto following third-round exits at both Roland Garros and Wimbledon. This second half of the season is pivotal for the American, who will be defending 2300 points at the US Open and China Open alone.

But after a 3-6, 6-0, 6-4 second-round win over rising Czech Nikola Bartunkova Thursday night, Anisimova told reporters she isn’t too worried about maintaining her ranking.

Anisimova d. Bartunkova 3-6 6-0 6-4 in Toronto



Down 2-4 in the 3rd



Amanda survives one of the toughest young talents in tennis



It hasn’t been an easy year with injuries… good to see her healthy & winning tight matches again



✅Back-to-back Canada R16



Trusting herself



🇺🇸❤️ pic.twitter.com/eSDijGX0J8 — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) August 7, 2026

"I'm past that point with the points and everything," she said. "I'm just trying to find my game and find myself on the court. I feel like it's been a really long year. I'm trying to find my enjoyment as well. I was kind of missing that for the last few months."

Anisimova’s coach, Hendrik Vleeshouwers, was also missing in recent months. Anisimova and Vleeshouwers began working together in 2024 as the American returned to the tour following a mental health hiatus.

Vleeshouwers was named the 2025 WTA Coach of the Year. But the pair split in March, and the Dutch coach briefly worked with Frenchwoman Lois Boisson. Anisimova reunited with Vleeshouwers after Wimbledon, hoping to reignite the success they enjoyed in 2025.

"I was kind of missing what we had last year, like that energy and that connection that we have. I feel like with the break now, it was good that we had some space and we learned what kind of went wrong towards the end. And I take a lot of responsibility for that. I feel like our closeness kind of let me spiral in some ways and kind of act ineffectively at times."

Anisimova says the brief split strengthened her partnership with Vleeshouwers. "The fact that we've had some space and had some time apart actually really helped us, and we talked about that this week, how we both agree that we've learned a lot.

We just seem more calm, and we've learned a lot from the experiences last year. He’s just someone that really cares about me as a person and cares about having fun off the court, which really suits me, especially as a player."

Amanda Anisimova during practice with coach Hendrik Vleeshouwers in Toronto. pic.twitter.com/SoeKGj42Aw — Jimmie48 Photography (@JJlovesTennis) August 1, 2026

Anisimova seeks her second top-10 win of the season when she takes on Elina Svitolina in the round of 16 on Saturday, August 8. But the 2024 finalist isn't placing too much stock in how things play out in Toronto.

"No pressure, expectations. I think the most important thing is just having fun and just trying to find my game again."

The 2026 National Bank Open presented by Rogers runs through August 16. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all of your tennis news from the court and beyond.