Why Iga Swiatek Cried After Round 1 Win at Wimbledon

The defending ladies' singles champion kicked off her title defense at the All England Club on Tuesday afternoon. Iga Swiatek defeated Taylor Townsend in three sets: 6-1, 2-6, 6-3. After the match, Swiatek broke down in tears while sitting on her bench.

Naturally, the first question of Swiatek's post-match press conference was about the emotional scene. "Well, I think the whole process of opening the court and playing as a defending champion is for sure really emotional," Swiatek explained.

"Last year, probably the most amazing thing in my tennis career happened here. So I felt it also today. But, you know, it was a mix of different emotions. Overall, I'm happy that I got the win, and I can have another chance to play on this court."

There is certainly plenty of pressure on Swiatek. Not only is she defending her title at Wimbledon, but the six-time Grand Slam champion has had to grind through a difficult stretch of her career for almost two years now. Couple that with defending 2,000 points in the WTA Rankings, and that is a lot of stress on any player.

Swiatek also had more family members present than usual. Her father and sister attended sat in the Royal Box. A reporter asked Swiatek if that added to the pressure, and the Polish star dismissed the idea that it added to her emotions.

Swiatek explained there was no extra pressure because they are so close to her. "But I don't feel like it was pressure because they know, you know, how I feel, especially my sister. I feel like she understands quite a lot. I know they are, they are to support me."

Swiatek added, "They also wanted to get the whole experience of being in the Royal Box. It doesn't happen often to have a chance to be there, so I'm happy they could experience that, and I know it was quite stressful for them even as well. So yeah, I'm happy the day finished in a positive way and that they also enjoyed."

Swiatek is the WTA World No. 3 with a singles record of 22-11 with zero titles this year. She will face the unseeded Karolína Plíšková in the second round on Thursday, July 2.

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