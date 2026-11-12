Why Jannik Sinner and Coach Darren Cahill Are Parting Ways After Five Grand Slams

Jannik Sinner confirmed last week that coach Darren Cahill will leave his team at the end of the 2026 season, with Magnus Norman joining in December. Cahill coached Sinner to five Grand Slam titles and helped him reach the world No. 1 ranking over more than four years.

Sinner Confirms Cahill Will Be Leaving Coaching Team

Sinner’s management announced the news in a press release on Friday, November 6th, and Sinner also posted a video message to Cahill on social media. The pair are parting ways after four and a half years of working together on the court, with plenty of accolades and accomplishments to show for it.

In the press release, Sinner wrote, “Darren has been an incredibly important part of my journey… Together with Simone and the whole team, we have achieved things I dreamed of growing up.” This most notably includes winning five Grand Slam titles and reaching the world No. 1 ranking together. “We have shared so many special moments over the past five years, and while our coaching partnership is coming to an end, our friendship will continue,” said Sinner.

Cahill responded by saying, “I want to thank Jannik, the entire team, and all the fans for welcoming this Aussie into the wonderful Italian family. I wish the team nothing but continued success for the coming years.”

Why the Partnership Is Ending

Unlike many other high-profile coach-player separations, this one leaves no bad blood between the two parties. On the contrary, Cahill had been planning his retirement for some time, and decided to finally step away to spend more time with his family. In the video posted by Sinner, he joked that Cahill had told him he would stop coaching after 2025 and “somehow I still couldn’t get rid of you.”

Sinner revealed the plan back at the 2025 Australian Open, saying he felt very lucky to be his last player on Tour, and that he wanted to give Cahill a victory lap that season. Then came Wimbledon, where the two made a pact that Cahill would stay another year if Sinner won the title. When Sinner eventually won the title, Cahill said, “I am a man of my word,” and remained on the team.

Cahill stayed on for 2026 but did not travel full-time, with the team dividing duties across the season. This season ended with Sinner’s knee injury, and the Italian star admitted in his message that it didn’t end the way we wanted. In other words, this is the result of a delayed retirement plan, not a breakup.

Cahill’s Impact on Jannik Sinner

In a true demonstration of how to end a coaching partnership respectfully, Sinner thanked Cahill and acknowledged the impact his coach had on his career. “I want to thank Darren for his belief in me, his honesty and his dedication. He has helped me grow both as a player and as a person, and his guidance will stay with me throughout my career,” said Sinner.

Cahill joined Sinner’s team in 2022, working alongside Simone Vagnozzi, who remains Sinner’s main coach. Under their guidance, Sinner reached No. 1, won five Grand Slam titles, claimed the Nitto ATP Finals twice, and won 10 Masters 1000 titles. This year, Sinner won a record five straight Masters 1000 titles and completed the Career Golden Masters. His final match with Cahill in his box was the 2026 Wimbledon final against Alexander Zverev, and he hasn’t played since because of a knee injury.

Magnus Norman Joins Sinner’s Team

Magnus Norman plans to join Sinner’s team in December, adding another veteran to the Italian’s coaching staff. Norman is a former world No. 2 from Sweden, who coached Stan Wawrinka for more than a decade, including all three of Wawrinka’s major titles. Norman acknowledged Cahill’s role, writing on Instagram, “First of all, I have enormous respect for the work Darren Cahill and the entire team have done with Jannik over the years.”

The change comes as Sinner recovers from the right knee injury that ended his season in October. He plans to return for the Six Kings Slam in late December, with Norman also due to begin working with the team next month. Since his injury, Sinner has fallen behind Alexander Zverev in the ATP rankings, and his new team will begin working with him while he chases the top spot.