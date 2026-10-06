Jannik Sinner Announces End of 2026 Season

After a long series of tournament withdrawals, Jannik Sinner has officially announced he is out for the rest of the 2026 season. In an Instagram video post, the five-time Grand Slam champion stated that his knee injury needs medical attention that will keep him out of competition until at least 2027.

Sinner’s Announcement Post

Early Tuesday, October 6th, Sinner posted a formal announcement on his official Instagram account. In the video, the player addressed his fans directly, saying, “Hello everyone, I would like to give you a little update. Me together with the doctors have decided that I need a course of treatment for my knee, which means that the 2026 season is officially over.”

“The last couple of years, especially the ending in Turin, gave me so many beautiful feelings and emotions,” Sinner continued, “which this year is going to be way different, but at the moment, I also need to think about my long-term career, so I will do everything possible to get back 100%. I will thank you already in advance for your support, and hope to see you very, very soon on court again. Ciao, ciao.”

Surprise French Open Exit

Sinner was having a fairly successful season leading into this year’s French Open, having secured six titles on the ATP Tour so far. Many wondered if he was going to finally get revenge for last year’s Roland Garros final, especially with defending champion Carlos Alcaraz out of action due to a persistent wrist injury.

However, Sinner suffered a shocking second-round exit when Juan Manuel Cerúndolo defeated him in four sets (3-6, 2-6, 7-5, 6-1, 6-1). The Italian player suffered physical cramping and heat exhaustion during the match, and he ultimately skipped the next few tournaments to recover and receive medical treatment.

Return with Wimbledon Title

Although he had skipped all of the grass season up to that point, Sinner returned to Wimbledon with a fire underneath him. He had a tough, five-set match in the opening round against Miomir Kecmanović but made it through. Sinner then took down Novak Djokovic in the semifinals in straight sets (6-4, 6-4, 6-4). In the final, the 25-year-old faced recent French Open champion Alexander Zverev and triumphed in four sets (6–7, 7–6, 6–3, 6–4). This win secured Sinner his second title at Wimbledon and his fifth Grand Slam title overall.

Series of Withdrawals

After his Wimbledon victory, Sinner began a long series of tournament withdrawals before he ultimately retired for the rest of the season. It began with his skipping the Canadian Open in Montreal to recover from his recent Grand Slam performance. He then withdrew from the Cincinnati Open due to the emerging knee issue.

Sinner stunned fans and critics alike when he formally withdrew from the US Open, claiming that he had failed to recover in time. It then became a waiting game where the Italian player was predicted to return but then withdraw at the last minute. This happened with the China Open the Friday before it began, and he did the same with the Shanghai Masters this week.

Men’s Field Without Sinner

With Sinner out until 2027, the men’s singles field will look a lot different. Alcaraz just won his first title since his return at Flushing Meadows, and Zverev is having mixed results lately despite winning two Grand Slam titles earlier in the season. However, the neutral athlete is guaranteed his first ATP No. 1 ranking thanks to Sinner’s early departure.

Djokovic was also having a rather tough season after making the Australian Open final in January. He was shockingly eliminated during the US Open’s first round, but he then took home his seventh title at the China Open a month later. Sinner’s return will be welcomed in 2027, but an exciting race to the 2026 ATP Finals has just begun.