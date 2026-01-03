Taylor Fritz's Knee Injury Jeopardizes His 2026 Season
Taylor Fritz is known for his consistency. The American tennis star never misses an opportunity to play a tournament, exhibition, or international competition. However, the mileage is catching up with Fritz.
Earlier today, Fritz lost to Sebastian Baez in the first match of his season in the United Cup. Baez took the match in three sets and two and a half hours: 4-6, 7-5, 6-4. Even worse, Fritz revealed the full extent of his lingering knee tendinitis.
When asked about the Australian Open and the rest of 2026, Fritz gave a bleak response, "I mean, I really just need to be playing points and be healthy. I think that's the biggest thing. I spent the majority, pretty much the entirety of the off-season trying to rehab my knee tendinopathy, but that's a thing that takes months and months to get better."
Fritz continued, "You know, I didn't get to play a lot of points because I'm trying not to push it too hard. So it's just going to be a struggle of trying to get the reps in and get the points and matches in to start feeling like I'm comfortable while juggling that while still managing my knee pain because I'm going to try to play through and keep doing the rehab while traveling and getting better."
Fritz finished his answer with a sobering prognosis, "But if that doesn't work in a couple of months, then I'm going to have to full stop and fix it."
Fritz finished the 2025 ATP season as the World No. 6 with a singles record of 53-23 and two titles. He will not have much time to rest while also getting reps in the lead-up to the 2026 Australian Open.
Qualifiers for the Australian Open run from January 12-15, with the draw ceremony taking place on Thursday, January 15. The main draw kicks off on Sunday, January 18. The action concludes for the women on Saturday, January 31, and the men on Sunday, February 1.
