Taylor Fritz's Knee Injury Jeopardizes His 2026 Season

Taylor Fritz is known for his consistency. The American tennis star never misses an opportunity to play a tournament, exhibition, or international competition. However, the mileage is catching up with Fritz.

Earlier today, Fritz lost to Sebastian Baez in the first match of his season in the United Cup. Baez took the match in three sets and two and a half hours: 4-6, 7-5, 6-4. Even worse, Fritz revealed the full extent of his lingering knee tendinitis.

Taylor Fritz just seen talking to the tournament director about his knee issue. Fritz told the press ahead of the United Cup that he's battling through "pretty serious tendonitis".



World No. 114 Mackie McDonald would likely replace Fritz in the remaining ties if needed. pic.twitter.com/BLcNylSrrj — Christian's Court (@christianscourt) January 3, 2026

When asked about the Australian Open and the rest of 2026, Fritz gave a bleak response, "I mean, I really just need to be playing points and be healthy. I think that's the biggest thing. I spent the majority, pretty much the entirety of the off-season trying to rehab my knee tendinopathy, but that's a thing that takes months and months to get better."

Fritz continued, "You know, I didn't get to play a lot of points because I'm trying not to push it too hard. So it's just going to be a struggle of trying to get the reps in and get the points and matches in to start feeling like I'm comfortable while juggling that while still managing my knee pain because I'm going to try to play through and keep doing the rehab while traveling and getting better."

"I spent basically the entire offseason trying to rehab my knee" is a quote that makes you firstly wonder why he tried to force it here and secondly makes you wonder if he'll even play at AO.



If you're on his team you may even suggest to not play AO and get 100%. https://t.co/T5nx4rkKoN — Tennis Updates (@TennisUpdates26) January 3, 2026

Fritz finished his answer with a sobering prognosis, "But if that doesn't work in a couple of months, then I'm going to have to full stop and fix it."

Fritz finished the 2025 ATP season as the World No. 6 with a singles record of 53-23 and two titles. He will not have much time to rest while also getting reps in the lead-up to the 2026 Australian Open.

Fritz did the "too small" gesture to taunt Baez after lobbing him



Proceeds to lose to him.



Karma. https://t.co/c2Z4p3LSJe pic.twitter.com/RFzFicBBVD — Corvath Draemir (@Archaicmind3000) January 3, 2026

Qualifiers for the Australian Open run from January 12-15, with the draw ceremony taking place on Thursday, January 15. The main draw kicks off on Sunday, January 18. The action concludes for the women on Saturday, January 31, and the men on Sunday, February 1.

