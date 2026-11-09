World No. 1 Elena Rybakina Pulls Out of WTA Finals With Viral Illness

On Saturday, world No. 1 Elena Rybakina withdrew from the WTA Finals in Indian Wells, just one day before play was scheduled to begin. According to the WTA, she withdrew because of a viral illness and fatigue, saying she was not physically ready to compete and needed more time to rest and recover. This leaves the season-ending tournament without its defending champion and top seed.

Elena Rybakina Withdraws From WTA Finals Before Title Defense

The WTA announced the withdrawal on Saturday and cited a viral illness. In Rybakina’s statement, she said, “I am really sad to inform all my fans and supporters that I unfortunately have to withdraw from the WTA Finals this year… My body is just not physically ready to compete. I’m going to spend some time resting and recovering at home and getting myself ready for the 2027 season.”

Rybakina had already clinched year-end No. 1, but still hoped to play in the WTA Finals and defend her title. She had reportedly practiced a few times at the venue before pulling out, but ultimately decided to do so a day before play began. This marks the second withdrawal in two weeks for the Kazakh star, who also left her Tokyo quarterfinal with a neck injury. Marta Kostyuk replaced Rybakina in Group 1’s field.

Rybakina’s 2026 Season

Rybakina finished 2026 with a 54-14 record and four titles, including the Australian Open, Stuttgart, the US Open, and Ningbo. She was the first player to qualify for the WTA Finals this season after winning her third Grand Slam at the US Open, where she also took over the WTA No. 1 ranking position.

The season was also demanding for Rybakina, as she dealt with injuries and multiple withdrawals in the second half of the year. She retired from her Cincinnati quarterfinal against Iga Swiatek in August with a lower-leg problem. After returning to win the US Open, she withdrew from the Billie Jean King Cup Finals with an Achilles injury, and later pulled out of Wuhan with a foot injury. She came back to win Ningbo, but left her Tokyo quarterfinal with neck inflammation, telling fans she had been “struggling for a couple of days."

Now missing the WTA Finals, Rybakina ends her season without the chance to defend her undefeated title run from last season. However, the withdrawal won’t change her year-end finish, as she clinched the year-end No. 1 in Tokyo. Rybakina will be the first player from Kazakhstan to finish a season at the top of the WTA rankings. She said her focus is now on preparing for the upcoming 2027 season.

How Her Withdrawal Changes the Field

Rybakina’s withdrawal leaves the door open for any of the four competitors to potentially move through to the semifinal. Marta Kostyuk took Rybakina’s place in Group 1, alongside Linda Noskova, Coco Gauff, and Jessica Pegula. Kostyuk is ranked No. 10 and was already in Indian Wells as an alternate. She made her WTA Finals debut on Sunday in the tournament’s opening match and lost to Noskova 6-2, 6-4. Noskova, the 21-year-old Wimbledon champion, was also making her Finals debut, and she improved to 3-1 against Kostyuk this year.