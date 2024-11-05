WTA Finals Preview: Jasmine Paolini vs. Qinwen Zheng
It has been less than a month since Qinwen Zheng beat Jasmine Paolini in the quarterfinals of the Wuhan Open, but a few weeks feels like years in the tennis world - especially towards the end of a grueling season.
So far, Zheng and Paolini have experienced similar results in the Group Stage of the WTA Finals. Both players beat Elena Rybakina and lost to Aryna Sabalenka.
While Sabalenka has already clinched the top-spot for the season, there is still plenty of work left to be done for these elite players. The winner of Wednesday's round-robin match between Paolini and Zheng advances to the knockout rounds, and qualifying second out of the group behind Sabalenka.
Match Information
Paolini and Zheng are scheduled to play at 7:30 a.m. EST on Wednesday, November 6. Fans in the United States can watch the match on the Tennis Channel. Fans from anywhere in the world can check out the WTA website for more detailed television listings.
Head-to-Head History
Zheng has defeated Paolini in all three of their prior matches. They faced off in the 2024 Wuhan Open, the 2023 Zhengzhou Open, and the 2023 Palermo Ladies Open.
Rankings
Paolini entered the tournament as the World No. 4 with a record of 37-17 and one singles title. She advanced to the Wimbledon finals this year before losing to Barbora Krejcikova. She has already made history by becoming the fifth Italian woman to win a match at the WTA Finals.
Zheng entered the WTA Finals as the World No. 7 with a record of 41-16 with two singles titles. She has been playing some of the best tennis of her career this year, which included winning a gold medal in the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Tennis fans can follow Sports Illustrated's Serve on SI for all the most important news from the sport.