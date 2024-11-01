Iga Swiatek Details the Changes Wim Fissette Made to Her Game
Tennis fans have not seen Iga Swiatek in action since her loss to Jessica Pegula in the US Open quarterfinals. Despite missing the entire Asian swing of the WTA tour, it has been an eventful two months for Swiatek.
In early October, Swiatek abruptly fired her coach Tomasz Wiktorowski, who had been with her throughout the most successful three years of her career. Almost two weeks later, Swiatek hired Naomi Osaka's ex-coach, Wim Fissette.
With the WTA Finals starting tomorrow, fans and media are interested in seeing what changes (if any) Fissette has made to Swiatek's game. The five-time Grand Slam champion gave a refreshingly candid answer when asked about her new coach on Friday.
Swiatek said, "If I'm going to answer that, then everybody is going to know what is my weaker side (laughs). No, I mean, I think it's kind of obvious. I for sure want to improve my serve, as I've been doing for past years. I feel like I still need to continue that. For sure, I'm not a complete player."
"I think tactically, there are many ways I could go and have more variety on court. Wim has some nice ideas," said Swiatek. However, the 23-year-old tempered expectations for any major adjustments to her game.
Swiatek concluded her remarks by saying, "Honestly for now we've just been preparing for this tournament and getting to know each other. The real changes, we're going to talk about them during the off-season because that's the proper time to do it. For now, I've been trying to just be in the best shape for this tournament. Some technicalities, we're going to work on them in the pre-season."
Swiatek enters the WTA Finals as the World No. 2 with a record of 54-7 and five singles titles this year. She faces Barbora Krejčíková at 7:30 a.m. EST on Sunday, November 3.
Tennis fans can follow Sports Illustrated's Serve on SI for all the most important news from the sport.