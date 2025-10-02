Novak Djokovic Slams Players Complaining About Tour Schedule
Novak Djokovic is gearing up for his first tournament since the U.S. Open. Today, the 24-time Grand Slam champion participated in his pre-tournament press conference at the Shanghai Masters.
Thanks to his long and successful career, Djokovic has established himself as a respected elder statesman in the sport. Naturally, the media asked Djokovic about the brewing debate over a shorter tour schedule with fewer mandatory events at the end of his press conference.
As always, Djokovic spoke at length on the matter and tried to tackle all aspects of the debate. While Djokovic sympathized with players wanting schedule adjustments, he called them out for their lack of organization and focus on the matter.
Masters 1000 Schedule
Djokovic reminded everyone that he has always opposed the extension of Masters 1000 events, even though the extra days off would benefit him now as an older player.
"But I think overall, for most of the players, it just takes away the days in the schedule, in the calendar, and personally, I'm not supportive of that. I understand that there is upside to the tournaments and so forth, but as a player, I never liked that," said Djokovic.
"So I do empathize or sympathize with players who are against that, because now they are realizing, I guess, that it's not really great. But at the same time, look, you know, you always have, it's an individual sport, so there are choices to be made."
"More than 15 years ago, I was talking about us needing to come together and reorganize the schedule in the calendar, even way before the 30-year deal plan came to realization with Masters events.
But it's a very long topic, so I don't know where to start, where to finish, to be honest. It's very complex. It's not that simple, you know? I don't want to sound like I'm supportive or not supportive, because there's different elements that you have to take in consideration, you know?"
Lack of Unity
Djokovic proceeded to call out players for their lack of unity. "In the end, as a player and as someone that has been playing on the highest level for more than 20 years, I can say that the players are not united enough, and players are not participating enough when they should be."
"So they make the comments, and they complain, and then they go away, and then if something is wrong, after a certain amount of time, they come back again," explained Djokovic.
"But you have to invest the time. You have to invest the energy yourself, not your agent, not your team, not your parents, not anybody, yourself. To dedicate yourself to understand how the system works, to understand what are the things that can be done, to be reversed, to be improved in terms of the players' interest."
Djokovic ended by saying, "And for that to happen, you need the top players, particularly to sit down, roll up their sleeves, and really care a bit more about participating and understanding all the whole topics, so to say, because going out in the media and talking about this and that.
Okay, it might stir up some energy or some attention, but in the end of the day, it's not gonna change. Nothing is gonna change, you know? I know it from my personal experience, trust me, so, yeah, it's quite a complex topic."
Djokovic is the ATP World No.5 with a record of 31-10 and one title. He starts his Shanghai campaign tomorrow against Marin Čilić.
The Shanghai Masters runs through October 12. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all of your tennis news from the court and beyond.
More Tennis News
Jannik Sinner weighs in on scheduling debate, statue, and more.
Gael Monfils announces his retirement date.
Tommy Paul lost his bag in Madrid and it derailed his season.
Carlos Alcaraz wins the 2025 Japan Open.
Carlos Alcaraz at the Japan Open: "I just think I can do everything."