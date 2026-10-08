Zheng and Sun Showcase the Potential of China's Future in Beijing

Since Li Na blazed an unprecedented trail for Chinese tennis by claiming two Grand Slam titles across the first half of the last decade, none of her compatriots have thus far managed to replicate these achievements.

In the twelve years that have elapsed since Li's second major triumph in Melbourne back in 2014, only one player from China has emerged who looked not only capable, but likely to repeat this feat. Zheng Qinwen became only the second Chinese player in history to reach a Grand Slam final at the 2024 Australian Open, roughly six months before she claimed the Olympic singles gold medal in Paris - the first Asian tennis player to achieve such an exploit.

A year later, and an invasive elbow surgery would derail Zheng's progress, resigning her to the sidelines for most of the remainder of 2025. A torrid twelve months after that elbow injury, and a remarkably resurgent Zheng is once again flying the flag for China at her home tournament in Beijing, while a surging youngster by the name of Sun Xinran has also helped rekindle fresh hopes of a golden new era for Chinese tennis.

Zheng's Late-Season Resurgence Continues

The final stretch of the 2026 season is rapidly becoming the Zheng Qinwen show. At the tail-end of summer, the former World No. 4 emphatically closed the curtain on eight months of struggle with a superb showing at the US Open. Having grappled to rediscover her best form across the first half of the year following that injury layoff, Zheng came through three rounds of qualifying in New York before storming to a season-defining last-eight finish.

En route to the quarter-finals - where she finally succumbed in three competitive sets to eventual champion Elena Rybakina - Zheng dispatched former Australian Open champion Madison Keys and six-time Grand Slam titlist Iga Swiatek in back-to-back classics. Both matches saw the Chinese player overturn 5-0 deficits as she determinedly clawed her way back to the business end of a major for the first time since the French Open last year.

The concern was that, after such a momentous resurgence on the world stage, Zheng may struggle to carry this momentum through to a strong finish for the remainder of the season. Yet, as late summer gave way to autumn, the arrival of the hard-court Asian swing has proved the perfect setting for the reigning Olympic champion's continued revival.

Home Tournament Provides Perfect Motivation for Zheng

Back in her home capital, Zheng has recently described this WTA 1000 event as feeling like "the fifth Grand Slam" to her, as she places such importance on delivering in front of a Chinese crowd.

"I think to play in China is like playing the fifth Grand Slam for me," Zheng told journalists in her pre-tournament press conference. "They are the same importance. Of course, I want to perform super well in front of my people. I have extra pressure, yes. In the same time I also get extra support from all the fans, so I have nothing to complain (about)."

That added impetus for Zheng has been abundantly evident during her time on court. She has navigated her way through four testing three-set matches to return to the quarter-finals in Beijing, where she will face Elina Svitolina for a place in the last four.

As the last Chinese player standing in the capital, Zheng is once again the leading torchbearer for her nation and has firmly re-established herself as one of the sport's leading names. Yet, alongside Zheng's continuing comeback, another young Chinese player was busy writing her own narrative at this year's tournament.

Sun Xinran Announces Arrival In Beijing

Having only just turned 16 years old in July, and sitting a whisker inside the world's top 600 at 599th in the WTA rankings, anticipation over Sun Xinran's career risks becoming inappropriate hype.

Let's merely take a look at recent results. It is easy to see why Sun is rapidly garnering the attention and excitement in China that she is. Across the course of 2026, the teenager has reached three consecutive Grand Slam junior finals, falling in the showpiece match in Paris and at Wimbledon before claiming the crown at the US Open last month.

This supplements a quarter-final showing at the junior event in Melbourne, as well as two ITF titles at the tail-end of last year, before this week's eye-catching run at the Beijing Open. Sun blew away former World No. 39 Eva Lys in the first round in the Chinese capital before defeating the in-form World No. 35 Cristina Bucsa in straight sets.

These victories preceded an impressive showing against Coco Gauff in the third round, where she pushed the two-time Grand Slam champion in a competitive opening set before falling away in the second, with the American describing Sun as "an incredible player and talent" after the match.

Wildcards Prove Their Worth As Chinese Future Looks Bright

Both Zheng and Sun were awarded wildcards into the main draw at the Beijing Open this year, highlighting the fact that two of the country's most exciting players are not accurately represented by their ranking right now. This has therefore proved a shrewd move by the Chinese Tennis Association, with both players exhibiting the vast potential for this nation's tennis future through their respective runs in Beijing.

An honorable mention should also go to Wang Xinyu. The World No. 40 remains a steadily consistent presence on the WTA Tour, always capable of an impressive run and a worthy torchbearer in Zheng's absence. But she has yet to make it past the fourth round of a major, while a disappointing first-round exit in Beijing only seemed to emphasise the welcome return and arrival of present and future Chinese talents.

With Zheng's re-emergence as one of the world's elite, and Sun's precocious arrival as a potential future great of this sport, Chinese tennis' essential task of ensuring Li Na's wonderful legacy is not lost remains well and truly back on track.