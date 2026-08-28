Carlos Alcaraz Debuts Nike US Open Kit
Carlos Alcaraz has announced his return to competition after four months away, and one thrilling component of that news is the reveal of his new Nike-created US Open kits.
Alcaraz’s New US Open Kit
When Alcaraz made his official US Open participation announcement with journalist Fabrizio Romano, the post featured a chest-up pic of the Spanish player pulling at his new Nike kit. The bluish purple outfit with orange, white, and black accents is a refreshing change for the player.
The mesh material and jersey-style design create a perfect blend of tennis clothing with the aesthetics of basketball uniforms. Some fans in the comments have embraced the mix of sports, while others were not so pleased.
When combined with this unique mesh style, the use of orange and a very blue-forward purple may even be a subtle nod to the royal blue and orange of the New York Knicks and their historic NBA Championship win in 2026. The Grand Slam tournament takes place in New York City after all.
In a comment on his Instagram announcement post, the official Nike social media account commented: “¡VAMOS! See you in New York”
New Nike Accessories
In addition to the main jersey-style uniform Carlos is wearing, Nike has also naturally supplied him with matching accessories. He was seen wearing matching black shorts with the same distinctive purple, orange, and white accent work.
Alcaraz was also already seen training with custom Nike shoes. They have dark red heels, matching dark red toes, and mostly white bodies. The iconic Nike swoosh, along with the laces and bottom accents, also seems to be the same blue-purple. The 23-year-old even wore a new light purple Nike jacket when entering for his first mixed doubles match with Serena Williams.
New Hair As Well
Many fans have also commented on the fact that Alcaraz has arrived at the US Open with unusually long locks. He must have grown out his hair during his four-month absence from competitive play and shows no sign of cutting it short again.
Tennis players with longer hair tend to tie theirs up during play, and Alcaraz has opted for a slim Nike headband that has a polka-dot design. It keeps his natural brunette curls present but out of his face while serving and returning.
Last Year’s US Open Kit
Alcaraz’s kit at the 2025 US Open was much simpler than this year’s. It was still jersey style but was one solid color with a small Nike logo up near his collar. There was also no special texture like this year’s mesh style. It will be exciting to see what further variations of his new kit the newly recovered player shows during the main draw, beginning next week.
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Zach Humphrey is a Senior Content Analyst at Point Curve with more than a decade of experience in publishing, marketing, sports writing, and digital content. He has written and edited thousands of pieces of content, with a focus on quality journalism. Zach co-created Tennis Library and has also written for Pickleball Squid. He holds a master’s degree in English and American Literature from NYU and grew up in an avid tennis family - his grandfather, Harry Kenney, was a tennis pro. Outside of work, Zach enjoys reading at New York City coffee shops, watching just about any sport played on ice, and going out for hot pot with friends.