Coco Gauff's New Balance Kit Serves Elegant Style at Roland Garros

Every major sportswear brand uses Grand Slams to celebrate its athletes and latest designs. With all eyes on reigning Roland Garros Champion Coco Gauff, New Balance has outfitted the two-time Grand Slam champ in a custom look that is guaranteed to grab headlines in Paris.

On Tuesday morning, Gauff took the court against her compatriot Taylor Townsend in one of two custom tennis dresses. Even better, she stepped onto the clay at Court Philippe-Chatrier in a new colorway of her second signature tennis shoe.

Playing in her favorite city, Gauff debuted a sophisticated new look inspired by the elegance and style of the fashion capital. New Balance previewed the moment last week with a special campaign celebrating her return to Paris.

Gauff's kit highlights the Boston-based brand's performance materials and cutting-edge technology. The custom dress features a pleated skirt and mesh overlays awash in greys accented with pink. New Balance paired it with a striking walk-on asymmetric zip jacket complete with zipper cuffs and shoulder pads.

Coco Gauff's New Balance kits at Roland Garros 2026. | New Balance

"As everyone knows, Paris is my favorite city and this kit captures everything I love about it—elegance and sophistication with a little bit of edge," said Gauff in a press release.

"Returning to Paris after winning here last year is really special. We wanted to create something that lets me feel confident, while honoring the fashion and culture that makes the city so iconic."

Coco Gauff's New Balance jacket. | New Balance

Gauff completes her outfit with a new colorway of the New Balance Coco CG2 tennis shoe. The "Faded black with white" colorway ($160) contains shades of sea salt, off-line grey, and light raspberry.

Dropping alongside the model is the matching New Balance Coco Delray "NB White with Pink Heat" colorway ($110). Both performance tennis shoes are available for retail purchase at newbalance.com.

New Balance Coco CG2 and Coco Delray. | New Balance

"In close collaboration with Coco, we created a kit that merges Paris sophistication with high performance," said Julie Pike, New Balance Senior Vice President of Global Apparel, in a press release. "The result is a design that celebrates her individuality and unique style, while giving her the confidence and performance features that she needs to compete at her best."

Gauff is currently the WTA World No. 4 and improved to 25-9 on the season after defeating Townsend in straight sets. She will face qualifier Mayar Sherif in the second round. Roland Garros 2026 runs through Sunday, June 7. Follow Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all of your tennis news from the court and beyond.