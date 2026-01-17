Coco Gauff Debuts New Balance Kit for Australian Open

All of the world's top players and their brands bring the heat to Melbourne for the first Grand Slam of the season. Not only is New Balance the official apparel partner for the Australian Open, but it also sponsors WTA World No. 3 Coco Gauff.

The American tennis star is widely considered one of the most fashionable players in a sport known for its style. So, it should come as no surprise that Gauff and New Balance did an amazing job collaborating on her on-court look.

Introducing the Coco Gauff Signature Collection.



Featuring on court at the @AustralianOpen. Available now. pic.twitter.com/dRXMFD7g0x — New Balance (@newbalance) January 16, 2026

On Friday night, New Balance dropped an exciting video on social media showing Gauff debut her kit for the 2026 Australian Open. Best of all, every piece of her outfit is available online now at NewBalance.com.

Inspired by Gauff's love of the beach, her performance tank ($99) and skirt ($99) feature tones of Hot Marigold with NB Navy. Her signature tennis shoes, the Coco CG2 ($160), feature a very specific shade of NB 103 White with Daybreak.

According to New Balance, Gauff walks into every tournament with a champion's mentality. For the Australian Open, the Coco Gauff Signature Collection blends her cool focus with the unique, high-energy vibe of what's been called "the biggest party in tennis."

A full on-court and off-court wardrobe is designed for every mood and moment that occurs over the course of a major tournament. Sleek, tailored performance looks sit alongside fluid lines and proportions that make a statement, before a single ball is served. "The end result is playful, prepared, and undeniably Coco. She's been ready."

Went to the NB Store in Fed Square, lots of Coco 😌 (You can also get your nails done omg) pic.twitter.com/KwqgSPJ3la — Ame (@Amekingdra) January 17, 2026

To show off Gauff's upcoming kit, New Balance hosted an activation in Melbourne this week where fans could shop and get their nails done like the tennis phenom.

Gauff first signed with New Balance in October 2018, when she was just 14 years old. Since then, Gauff has won two Grand Slams and made the sport accessible to fans through her signature New Balance collection.

The 2026 Australian Open's main draw kicks off on Sunday, January 18. The action concludes for the women on Saturday, January 31, and the men on Sunday, February 1. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all of your tennis style news from the court and beyond.

