Jannik Sinner Headlines Gucci's First Winter Sportswear Collection
On Wednesday evening, Jannik Sinner took the court at the 2025 Rolex Paris Masters with a HEAD bag over his right shoulder and a Gucci bag hanging off his left arm.
Perhaps it was a sign of things to come. First, Sinner handled Zizou Bergs in straight sets: 6-4, 6-2. Just a few hours later, the ATP World No. 2 starred in a new ad campaign for Gucci.
Sinner shared a campaign video on his social media channels where he hits the slopes for the iconic luxury fashion house brand. Check out the 30-second video below.
In the campaign film, Sinner is seen climbing the snowy white mountain peaks, draped in Gucci gear from head to toe. It was a nod to his early years of skiing as a child.
Sinner captioned the video, "On the slopes for Gucci Altitude, the House's first winter sportswear collection. The performance-led selection features a blend of form and function, with unique designs crafted in partnership with HEAD. #GucciAltitude @gucci."
Even better, Sinner shared a behind-the-scenes video of the experience on his personal YouTube page. Fans can watch the four-time Grand Slam champion go through the entire process of filming the ad. Check out the shortened version in the social media post below.
Gucci first announced Sinner as a global ambassador in July 2022 during his run at that year's Wimbledon. The brand's investment in the young Italian star paid off as he has ascended to the top of the tennis world.
Last November, Sinner dropped a similarly snowy ad starring Sinner for its 2024 Gucci Gift campaign. However, the performance-led selection of apparel for Gucci's first winter sportswear collection is a much more important deal in the fashion world.
Alongside Carlos Alcaraz, Sinner is one of the two pillars of Nike Tennis. The brand has slowly rolled out new apparel for both stars, including the launch of Sinner's signature fox logo last year at the 2024 ATP Finals in Turin, Italy.
Unfortunately for athletes and fans, Nike's promotion of Sinner and Alcaraz has been slow and unremarkable. Gucci has done just as much to promote the global superstar with its campaign marketing.
After yesterday's win, Sinner improves to 49-6 with four titles on the season. He will face Francisco Cerundolo in the third round of the Paris Masters later today.
The 2025 Rolex Paris Masters runs through November 2. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all of your tennis news from the court and beyond.