Lacoste Continued to Define Tennis Style at Miami Open

Lacoste continues to redefine contemporary tennis style as the French maison made its annual return to the 305 to continue its partnership with the Miami Open. Club Lacoste kicked off the two-week competition with The Miami Beach EDITION to open the 2026 edition of the tournament.

A striking, lacquered dark-green tennis court set against the white sands of Miami Beach was the main centerpiece, with brand ambassadors Venus Williams, Arthur Fils, Daniil Medvedev, and others facing off in a friendly round-robin of doubles to kick off the tournament.

Branded daybeds, parasols, and beach huts dotted the beach while Le Chose cocktail, a signature creation by the brand’s founder, Rene Lacoste, was served throughout the night.

Venus Williams wears Lacoste at the Miami Open. | IMAGO / PsnewZ

"My mom really loved the brand, and when I was a kid, she told me please, once sign with them," Fils said of his partnership with the French brand. "I'm very happy to be with them. We are doing a great story. It's not only about tennis."

Rather than reinventing its place in the world of tennis, Lacoste chooses to refine it. Miami, with its mix of sport, nightlife, and coastal ease, has become one of the clearest examples of Lacoste’s modern identity.

Since partnering with the tournament in 2015, Lacoste has been a Platinum sponsor and the official outfitter, dressing ball kids, staff, and volunteers while providing dedicated retail spaces and a VIP suite to welcome the brand's guests and sponsored players.

Venus Williams plays tennis with actor Caleb McLaughlin in Miami. | Photo by La Clef for Lacoste

Lacoste's presence was felt around the tournament, with the brand extending its vision through retail and activation.

On-site boutiques and pop-ups offered the full collection alongside customization options. A mobile version of Café Lacoste sat outside Hard Rock Stadium following the success of the first edition of the café in the heart of Paris earlier this year. The café, derived as a natural extension of the Crocodile's iconic universe, combined French art de vivre with the French maison's rich sporting heritage.

Lacoste's co-branded 2026 Miami Open collection delivers a cohesive wardrobe that moves seamlessly between performance and everyday wear. Designed across men's, women's, and children's categories, the pieces are grounded in the brand's classic tennis codes but updated with a distinctly Miami vibe.

Arthur Fils wears a custom pastel green kit from Lacoste for the Miami Open. | Courtesy of Lacoste

The collection builds on Lacoste’s heritage through clean lines and timeless silhouettes while injecting just enough motif to reflect the energy of the tournament. Polos remain central but are reworked through sharper cuts and refreshed color blocking. Lightweight jackets and outer layers introduce versatility, while T-shirts, hats, and accessories round out the collection.

Vibrant accents and graphic details reference the city's atmosphere, but they're subtly applied, appearing in trims and contrasts so as not to dominate the garments. With ball kids dressed in the bright orange that the tournament is known for, but officials contrasting in a deep navy, the French maison's outfitting strategy feels deliberate and refined.

The brand's custom kits feature pastel versions of the iconic polo, with a palette of light greens, blues, and pinks hinting at the bold spirit of Miami's bright neons. Fils, Medvedev, and Grigor Dimitrov wore versions of the polo in various pastel shades while Eva Lys was outfitted in a classic white quarter zip tennis dress.

CLUB LACOSTE joins forces with The Miami Beach EDITION to celebrate the 2026 edition of the Miami Open presented by Itaú. | Courtesy of Lacoste

"I think it's pretty cool," Fils said of the collection. "Everyone has a great outfit when they step onto the court. I like Grigor's one. I like the pink. It's quite the vibe."

Like Lys, Williams also wore a monochromatic white tennis dress. However, the seven-time Grand Slam champion received a special custom piece in the form of a silver mirror leather jacket designed by Lacoste's creative director, Pelagia Kolotouros.

A total of 814 beads were hand-sewn on the jacket to spell out "game changer," a nod to the hair beads Williams was known for wearing when she first turned pro.

Venus Williams wears a custom jacket at the Miami Open. | IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

"The girl who changed the game of tennis" was stitched in the Lunéville hook technique with a point chaînette stitch in France to capture both the brand's French heritage and the agility that defined Williams' on-court presence. A silhouette of the 45-year-old serving was inlaid on the back panel of the jacket as a final touch.

Tennis is no longer confined to the court. Its existence across fashion and entertainment is bringing a new wave of interest via a non-sports lens, positioning tennis-heritage brands like Lacoste as both a participant in the game and a driver of its evolving identity.