Lacoste Takes Over 2025 Miami Open: New Kits, Fan Gear, & Events
We are only halfway through the Sunshine Double, and now the tennis world has switched its focus to South Florida for the 2025 Miami Open. Earlier this week, Lacoste unveiled major plans for the Masters event.
Lacoste is celebrating ten years of partnership with the Miami Open, presented by Itaú, one of the most prestigious ATP and WTA tournaments.
Since 2015, Lacoste has been a Platinum sponsor and the official outfitter, dressing ball kids, staff, and volunteers.
The brand's presence extends throughout the tournament with dedicated retail spaces, a VIP suite where the Maison welcomes its guests, and the players it supports in reaching the highest levels of the game.
Ambassadors
Lacoste has unveiled plans for its players' on-court looks, fan shopping experiences, activations, and more.
Lacoste supported players expected to play in the 2025 Miami Open include Novak Djokovic, Daniil Medvedev and Grigor Dimitrov wearing custom kits alongside Team Lacoste wearing the brand's mainline tennis offering.
Additional looks include rising stars Arthur Cazaux and Ekaterina (Katya) Reyngold. Even if the two players don't make the event, they made a bold statement with their outfits in the Lacoste campaign imagery.
Retailing
Lacoste returns to Hard Rock Stadium with an exclusive pop-up boutique as well as a trailer and kiosks across the grounds. Customers can shop the dedicated Miami Open co-branded collection alongside an array of the French brand's seasonal and core offerings.
Even better, they can customize their Lacoste purchases with a wide range of patches and engraving designed for the tournament and exclusive to the on-site shop.
Lacoste continues to extend its souvenirs collection curated specifically for the Miami Open presented by Itaú, including its iconic plush crocodile stuffed animal and new items, including a tote, keyring, and towel, among other items, all in signature Lacoste green and white.
Unfortunately for online shoppers, these souvenirs will not be available anywhere else. Lacoste players are expected to stop by the tent to meet fans for signings over the course of the tournament.
For those not in attendance at the Hard Rock Stadium, Lacoste stores at Aventura Mall, on Lincoln Road, and the new Lacoste boutique in Brickell will also be celebrating the Miami Open presented by Itaú with a visual takeover in stores focusing on Lacoste's player's collection.
Co-Branded Collection
The dedicated co-branded tournament collection for men, women, and children allows fans to explore pieces worn on and off the courts.
The limited-edition collection has been designed with the brand's French flair, and Miami, as always, is at the heart of the collection.
Its dedicated motifs and vibrant pops of color pay homage to the vitality that surrounds the home of the tournament and are found across jackets, polos, t-shirts, hats, and more.
In addition to the Hard Rock tent and Miami boutiques, the co-branded collection will also be available for purchase on Lacoste.com for Miami Open fans across the country.
