Nike Drops Carlos Alcaraz's French Open Kit Anyway

One of the most disappointing developments of the 2026 ATP Season has been Carlos Alcaraz's wrist injury. After a red-hot start, Alcaraz injured his wrist in Barcelona, knocking him out of the remainder of the clay court season. Sadly, that includes Roland Garros.

However, Alcaraz is one of the two pillars of Nike's men's tennis. So, the American brand moved forward with the release of the kit Alcaraz would have worn in the 2026 French Open. Below is a detailed look and breakdown of what tennis fans must know.

NikeCourt Slam Dri-FIT ADV Tennis Top

NikeCourt Slam Dri-FIT ADV Tennis Top. | Nike

Alcaraz would have worn the NikeCourt Slam Dri-FIT ADV Tennis Top in the "Violet Mist/Bright Violet/Black" colorway. The shirt is available now for $95 in adult sizes at Nike.com.

According to Nike, this top uses advanced sweat-wicking tech and a four-way stretch knit fabric to help our top tennis athletes stay dry in the grueling conditions of the clay. The graphic pattern mimics the dirt players pick up after a long day on the court.

NikeCourt Slam Dri-FIT Tennis Shorts

NikeCourt Slam Dri-FIT Tennis Shorts. | Nike

Matching his top, Alcaraz would have worn the NikeCourt Slam Dri-FIT Tennis Shorts in the "Bright Violet/Violet Mist/Black" colorway. The shorts are available now for $95 in adult sizes at Nike.com.

The tennis shorts feature performance technology like Nike Dri-FIT, four-way stretch woven fabric, and the signature slanted pocket helps keep tennis balls secure during play. The 6" inseam, drawcord, and elastic waistband make the shorts perfect for players or fans.

NikeCourt Slam Tennis Sleeveless Pullover Hoodie

NikeCourt Slam Tennis Sleeveless Pullover Hoodie. | Nike

Alcaraz would have stepped onto the court for warm-ups while wearing the NikeCourt Slam Tennis Sleeveless Pullover Hoodie. Shoppers can buy the hoodie in "Bright Violet" for $125 at Nike.com.

According to Nike, this hoodie makes warming up feel like an easy win. Brushed for added warmth and cut with a roomy fit, this sleeveless hoodie is a cozy layer for practice.

Carlos Alcaraz x Nike

Carlos Alcaraz's Nike kit for the 2026 French Open. | Nike

In June 2024, Alcaraz signed a long-term contract extension. Fans are still eagerly awaiting his signature logo and apparel collection. Nike has taken its time with the launch of the Spanish superstar's signature looks.

Alcaraz is currently the ATP World No. 2 with a singles record of 22-3 with two titles. The French Open runs from May 24 to June 7. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all of your tennis news from the court and beyond.