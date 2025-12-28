Novak Djokovic's Future With Lacoste Becomes Clear

The start of the new tennis season is less than two weeks away, and the first Grand Slam begins shortly after. One of the easiest ways to tell it is almost time for the Australian Open is players' on-court kits appeaing online.

Last week, Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner's Nike kits for the 2026 Australian Open leaked online. Today, it is Novak Djokovic's Lacoste outfit. Once again, Lacoste is dressing Djokovic in a classic aesthetic for the Major tournament. More importantly, this signals that Djokovic will remain with the brand going forward.

Last year, the 24-time Grand Slam champion wore blue to match the courts at Rod Laver Arena. This year, Djokovic will stand out in the brand's iconic shade of green. Check out the post by Olly Tennis below for a sneak peek at Djokovic's on-court look in Melbourne.

Novak Djokovic's Lacoste Kit

🇷🇸🇦🇺 Novak Djokovic’s 2026 Australian Open outfit



🟢🦘 pic.twitter.com/8zLXIK5AXF — Olly Tennis 🎾 🇬🇧 (@Olly_Tennis_) December 28, 2025

Djokovic will wear a green polo and navy blue shorts from his signature collection. The legendary Lacoste crocodile logo appears on the chest, while Djokovic branding pops off the sleeve and back. His navy shorts feature the crocodile logo on the right leg.

This is a similar look to what Djokovic wore at Indian Wells last year. However, this year's polo does not feature the court lines graphic.

Currently, there is no reporting on Djokovic's warm-ups or ASICS tennis shoes. However, fans should expect the Serbian superstar to complete the look with a closely coordinated style.

Novak Djokovic's Future With Lacoste

Special jacket, special player 🌎



Celebrating him as a 🐐, @djokernole stepped the court in New-York wearing one-of-a-kind jacket designed by Lacoste Creative Director Pelagia Kolotouros.



Then, he honored it with a three sets win ✌️#TeamLacoste pic.twitter.com/qUEi6Rj9sD — Lacoste (@Lacoste) August 25, 2025

There has been heavy speculation about Djokovic's future with Lacoste. He signed a contract extension with the French brand in September 2021 which reportedly expires in 2025. There have been no major announcements, and Djokovic continues to wear Lacoste everywhere he goes.

So, it seems likely that the two parties quietly reached a new deal if his 2026 gear is already appearing online. Djokovic remaining with Lacoste is a good thing. The brand blends classic style with cutting-edge performance technology. Best of all, it has been there for the best parts of Djokovic's career.

Djokovic was with adidas from 2007-2009 (one Grand Slam), Sergio Tacchini from 2010-2012 (four Grand Slam titles), Uniqlo from 2012-2016 (seven Grand Slam titles), and Lacoste since 2017 (12 Grand Slam titles).

Novak Djokovic x Lacoste

In August, Serve On SI conducted an exclusive interview with Djokovic at a Lacoste event in New York City ahead of the 2025 US Open. The brand was celebrating Djokovic with a limited-edition GOAT Collection.

The main draw for the 2026 Australian Open kicks off on Sunday, January 18. The action concludes for the women on Saturday, January 31, and the men on Sunday, February 1. Fans can expect Djokovic to look and play sharp thanks to his partnership with Lacoste.

