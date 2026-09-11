Reebok Launches Retro Tennis Sneaker Collaboration with Celine

The athletic retail chain Reebok has teamed up with French luxury brand Celine to create a special retro-style sneaker collection. The collaboration launched on Thursday, September 10th, and featured a luxury remix of a classic Reebok design from the 1980s.

Reebok x Celine Collaboration

The new collaboration was inspired by Reebok’s 1982 Freestyle Lo Sneaker, the first shoe ever specifically designed for female athletes. It became one of the most popular products in the brand’s long history, and it inspired new product lines as Reebok changed over the next four decades.

Michael Rider, Celine’s creative director, took that original design by Angel Martinez, removed the traditional lateral side overlays, and made the entire shoe from soft lambskin leather. It was his attempt to bring a preppy look and luxury feel while still honoring the original product.

The custom shoe first debuted during Rider’s first menswear show with Celine in June at the Tennis Club de Paris. It was also the first time that the high-end French brand has implemented a sneaker collaboration. Rider said that it was “a shoe that has moved through time, and still moves with us, with you.”

Rider also said that the custom design was about “enjoying what we do in the studio, and desiring it ourselves, all of it, the clothes and the characters … heritage two ways ... Paris street, American movement.” He further explained the blended concept, saying, “Celine and Reebok are both about the tension between heritage and forward motion. The past, and the here and now.”

Collaboration Features

The Reebok x Celine sneaker collaboration is available in eight different shades, including Optic White, Black, Butter, Beige, Peanut, Dark Brown, Oxblood, and Fluo Red. On Celine’s website, the collection is described as “1 STYLE. 8 COLORS. INFINITE POSSIBILITIES.” All shoes are also crafted from lambskin leather with a unique scuffed finish.

Every pair of sneakers also features a unique tongue combining the logos of both brands. The Celine insignia is also translated into Reebok’s familiar typeface to give a truly blended aesthetic. There are also dual-branded heel tabs and a bonus alternating-logo leather tab.

Even though the Reebok x Celine sneakers are made from luxury materials, they are still designed for athletic use. The official campaign features models skating, breakdancing, and jump-roping. This is an intentional nod to the original Freestyle Lo Sneaker, which was designed for the women’s fitness class craze of the 1980s.

Where To Purchase

The special new Reebok x Celine Collaboration can be purchased online through Celine’s official website or across 12 flagship retail stores. There will also be special regional colorways that are exclusively available at the Celine Wooster Street store in New York City, USA, and Omotesando in Tokyo, Japan.