Wilson's Latest Tennis Collections Play on Tournament Colors

Bright colors. Classic silhouettes. Modern flair.

Wilson does it all. It's no secret that Wilson athletes are the best-dressed players on tour at the moment, and the sporting goods brand's latest kits are no exception.

Over the course of the Sunshine Double, Wilson dropped two kit collections heavily inspired by both Indian Wells' desert charm and Miami's colorful energy. The kits are undeniably unique, drawing on the brand's philosophy that the tennis court serves as both a place of competition as well as a runway of sorts.

Vicky Mboko turned heads in Miami not only for her quarterfinals run, but also for her ethereal bright pink kit. The Canadian wore the brand's Pleated Mesh Dress in bloom, a color that popped against the bright blues of the Miami courts.

We took Miami’s spirit and translated it into tennis: color on color, monochromatic kits, and clean windowpane yarn dyes that add a subtle twist to classic silhouettes.

The racerback tennis dress was one of two Miami designs, alongside the V-Neck Cut-Away Dress —seen on Marta Kostyuk in Poseidon and Alycia Parks in peach — the collection’s other standout. With its plunging neckline and precise cut-away lines, the dress leans into a more daring, modern aesthetic.

The collection's vibrant hues lend a playful contrast to the tennis setting, dabbling in windowpane yarn dyes and classic styles to bring the bold Miami vibes onto the court.

Wilson has ultimately decided that micro minis are the new in for women's tennis, with miniskirts and half-cut shrugs making an appearance in the collection. Engineered mesh and pointelle ventilation add to the technical aspects of the collection, designed to emulate the heat and sun-bleached hues that define the Miami Open.

The men, while dressed in more subdued styles, proudly wore a similar mesh of blues and whites on court, with Alex de Minaur debuting the Contour Tech Tee, Tournament Short, and Headband, while Jiri Lehecka opted for the same, although in a white Contour Tech Tee.

Wilson's Indian Wells collection emulated similar vibes, drawing inspiration from the dry desert sun and the muted, sandy tones of the landscape.

Vetiver, a muted, sage green designed from the perennial grass plant, and sandrift stripe, a striped print of blues, bronze, and greens, rule the collection. Kostyuk and Parks opted for black and white kits with sandrift stripe accents, while Mboko wore a rendition of her raceback dress in vetiver.

Minis once again ruled the women's collection, with Anastasia Potapova playing in the black Split Pleat Skirt and Fieldhouse Bra kit. While non-traditional in terms of combating the often conservative nature of tennis, the Fieldhouse Bra marks a shift toward a more contemporary, expressive approach to on-court style.

De Minaur played in the Everyday Performance Tee and Grand Slam Short in vetiver, while Karen Khachanov opted for the Emerson Tee and Tournament Short in a color block of various shades of vetiver.

While Wilson has emerged as the leading kit designer in women's tennis, its recent signing of de Minaur, Lehecka, and Khachanov as Wilson 360° athletes signals a shift in the brand's priorities as it broadens its presence across both tours.

As Wilson broadens its athlete roster and design scope, the brand's philosophy points to a wider shift in tennis style that balances tradition with a more expressive, fashion-forward approach. Its evolving design language suggests that the future of on-court dressing leans less on convention and more towards individuality.