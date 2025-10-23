How Wilson Dominated Tennis Fashion in 2025
Wilson is enjoying a fashion revival. The sports equipment manufacturer has turned over a new leaf over the past three years, prioritizing tennis apparel. With heritage rooted in tennis tradition and high-performance designs, the brand has transformed into a fashion frontrunner both on and off the court.
Wilson's tennis sportswear push this year marries technical fitness with traditional tennis styles. Think pleated skirts, boxy polos, and mid-riff cut-offs in hard court and terracotta clay-inspired hues as a nod to tennis' roots.
The brand's "Sport Professionals" collection has been at the forefront of this campaign, bringing a whole new meaning to tennis core.
"We have a rich history in sport, specifically tennis, so we wanted to make sure we started there," Jessica Easter, Head of Global Softgoods Marketing at Wilson, said. "Due to the credibility we have in tennis, we felt we had the absolute right to do so."
The brand felt ready for a new chapter over four years ago, launching its first lifestyle tennis apparel line in 2021. Since then, Wilson has consistently dropped tennis-inspired lifestyle collections, partnering with major apparel brands like Kith to cultivate interest in its off-court line.
"How much can we push in that fashion space?" Joelle Michaeloff, Vice President of Design at Wilson Sportswear, said of her thought process in expanding Wilson sportswear. "We have made the most innovative equipment for 111 years. Were [people] going to trust us to make high-end apparel?"
The brand's expansion is largely thanks to the identities, personalities, and voices of Wilson's tennis ambassadors, who bring a new energy to the brand's tennis presence. Wilson's ambassador strategy is precisely targeted and purposeful, Michaeloff explains. It's one of the reasons why Marta Kostyuk was first approached by the brand in 2023.
Kostyuk was Wilson's first head-to-toe advisory staff member across rackets, footwear, and apparel. The Ukrainian star has produced several iconic looks with the brand over the years, including last year's Wimbledon dress, inspired by her wedding dress, both of which Michaeloff designed.
"We really loved Marta instantly because of her personality and feedback," Michaeloff said in an interview with Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI. "She's always been incredibly amazing at telling us what works and what doesn't work."
While many elite players engage with Wilson tennis rackets, Kostyuk, as well as Vicky Mboko, Nico Jarry, and Alycia Parks, are some of the few sponsored by Wilson sportswear.
Although they consist of a small cohort, the level of attention given to their kits makes Wilson stand out on court, consistently putting brand ambassadors on various best-dressed lists.
"Whether it's the players on court talking about the product, or even players we don't sponsor quietly asking for product in the background, that was my dream," Michaeloff said.
Wilson's 2025 triumph was mostly due to its restraint. In a season of maximalist marketing and bold collections, Wilson opted for understated minimalism.
On-court items joined high-performance fabrics with monochromatic palettes and subtle piping, while off-court apparel took inspiration from recurring 1990s themes.
Wilson achieved what many tennis apparel brands aim for but few master. An amplification of simple tennis silhouettes paired with bright colors and subtle designs made the brand relevant in tennis fashion.