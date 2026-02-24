Wilson's New Tennis Shoe Is a Smash Hit on the Court

Wilson is redefining what a modern tennis shoe needs to deliver. Earlier this month, Wilson launched the Rush 5 Tour. The performance tennis shoe is the most premium evolution of Wilson’s Rush franchise to date—engineered specifically for today’s faster, more physical game.

Built over two years of biomechanical research and athlete testing, the shoe delivers explosive propulsion, locked-in stability, and tour-level durability without sacrificing court feel.

The relaunch is validated by Wilson athletes, including Alex de Minaur, Karen Khachanov, and Jiří Lehečka, and introduces bold, premium colorways that will roll out across the Grand Slam calendar.

Alex de Minaur in the Wilson Rush 5 Tour. | Wilson

The Rush 5 franchise is available in three models—Lite, Pro, and Tour—making this innovation accessible from recreational players to professionals, while positioning the Tour as Wilson’s most advanced men’s tennis shoe yet. Players can shop the collection at Wilson.com.

The Rush 5 Tour is designed to perform under relentless movement and aggressive lateral play. It focuses on three things elite players demand: a secure fit at speed, explosive energy return, and controlled function in every direction. The result is a shoe that feels fast from first point to last and holds steady through high-intensity rallies.

Leading up to the launch, Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI spoke with Tate Kuerbis, Senior Director of Footwear Design at Wilson.

The Wilson Rush 5 Tour Lite, Pro, and Tour. | Wilson

The Rush 5 is a major evolution of the franchise. What were the biggest goals, and how did that shape the final product?

With Rush 5, we set out to go beyond the ordinary and push the franchise forward in a meaningful way. That meant elevating responsiveness, stability, and durability through advanced materials, refined geometry, and a modern upper construction—creating a shoe that feels faster, more dynamic, and built to withstand the demands of the modern game.

How did feedback from player testing influence the development? Were there any surprising insights that came directly from players?

Player testing played a critical role in shaping the Rush 5. Athletes emphasized how important stability and durability were to the franchise, but they also pushed us to improve transition, responsiveness, and the overall fluidity of the ride.

One key insight was the desire for the shoe to feel more comfortable without sacrificing containment, which led us to refine the midsole geometry, modernize the upper construction, and create a more dynamic, connected feel to the court.

That innovation comes to life through the peba super foam wing—an explosive visual and performance icon of the shoe—and our Dual Axis Speed Carbon Chassis, which features a midfoot yoke structure inspired by Wilson racket design to resist torsional twisting, horizontal carbon fibers to stabilize aggressive lateral cuts, and a glass-fiber blend in the forefoot to allow efficient front-to-back flex during acceleration.

Alex de Minaur wears the Wilson Rush 5 Tour. | Wilson

When it comes to on-court performance, what were the key pillars you optimized for, and how did the team balance those priorities?

The key pillars for Rush 5 were speed, stability, durability, and long-match comfort. The challenge wasn't choosing one over the other—it was engineering them to work together. We optimized responsiveness and transition to make the shoe feel faster, while integrating structural elements like the Dual Axis Speed Carbon Chassis and reinforced upper construction to maintain elite-level stability and durability. The result is a balanced performance platform that delivers explosive movement without compromising trust or long-term comfort.

What makes Rush 5 different?

Rush 5 is different because it doesn't force a trade-off between speed and stability—it delivers both. It's a modern performance platform built to feel explosive underfoot while staying incredibly secure and durable during the most demanding points.

Outsole of the Wilson Rush 5 Tour. | Wilson

For someone who has worn previous Rush models, what will they immediately notice when they step into the Rush 5 for the first time?

The first thing returning Rush players will notice is the elevated comfort and more fluid ride from the moment they step in. The refined fit and responsive peba super foam create a softer, more dynamic feel, while the Dual Axis Speed Carbon Chassis adds that familiar stability and propulsion they trust from the franchise.