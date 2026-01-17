Alex de Minaur Makes His Wilson Debut at the 2026 Australian Open

ATP World No. 6 Alex de Minaur kicks off his 2026 Australian Open campaign on Sunday against Mackenzie McDonald. The match will also mark the beginning of de Minaur's partnership with Wilson.

Earlier this week, Wilson announced the expansion of its "Tennis 360" Athlete Roster with three new top-20 ATP players, headlined by de Minaur.

Wilson leverages its deep-rooted heritage in product excellence and fast-paced innovation to transform the sport of tennis, focusing on completing "the kit," which comprises premium sportswear, rackets, footwear, and accessories.

Alex de Minaur for Wilson. | Wilson

"Wilson has been in the game for over a century and remains obsessively curious and dedicated to innovating for today's stars and tomorrow's legends," says Gordon Devin, General Manager of Softgoods at Wilson.

"We are committed to seeing our athletes thrive, and by building upon our Tennis 360 roster, we are empowering our athletes to compete and win in style."

Each Wilson Tennis 360 Athlete has a unique kit tailored to their exact needs across these categories, working with product and design experts at Wilson to build the formula that is right for them to excel on court.

Alex de Minaur for Wilson. | Wilson

Wilson launched the Tennis 360 initiative in 2023 with Marta Kostyuk and has since grown the roster to 16 athletes who represent the brand from head to toe.

The new class of 360 Athletes includes Alex de Minaur, Karen Khachanov, Jiří Lehečka, Anastasia Potapova, Colton Smith and Sarah Rakotomanga; all of whom already play with Wilsons' industry-leading rackets. Each of these athletes will support the Wilson research and development team on new product launches across sportswear, footwear and rackets.

"Wilson has been part of my tennis journey since I can remember. I've always loved playing with their rackets, and it feels very special to now represent them from head to toe," said de Minaur.

"I love the look and feel of the brand, and the way they bring their kits to life is incredible. I am excited to continue working with Wilson to build upon their legacy and the momentum of the industry at large."

Alex de Minaur for Wilson. | Wilson

Wilson will be celebrating their commitment to tennis, including these marquee Tennis 360 Athletes, in Australia and key touchpoints throughout the year.

The first sportswear drop of the year, worn by the pros, is available now in-store and online at wilson.com, in addition to new performance rackets such as the Pro Staff Classic.

The 2026 Australian Open runs through January 31 for the women and February 1 for the men. Stay locked into Sports Illustrated's Serve On SI for all of your tennis style news from the court and beyond.

