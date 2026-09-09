Wilson Serves Up New Racket and On-Court Collection for the US Open

The US Open is in full swing, and with it, a variety of fresh on-court fashion.

Wilson, arguably one of the most fashionable brands in the tennis world, unveiled its collection for the US Open at a play test at Towns Tennis Club in New York City in the days leading up to the tournament. Karen Khachanov and Peyton Stearns dropped by the club to discuss all things Wilson fashion and the brand's latest racket, the defyer, with dozens of attendees who had the chance to try out the collection on the club's green clay.

The Defyer

Wilson launched the Defyer earlier last month, defined as a highly developed performance racket redefining power and spin for top players on tour. Longtime Wilson athletes like Khachanov, Stearns, and Sebastian Korda have taken to playing with the racket as well as players new to the brand's roster, such as Moise Kouame and Holger Rune.

"For me personally, it's easier power and easier spin," Khachanov told Serve last month. "It's easier to make it than with my older frame [Wilson Blade]. So, I think with the... This is a completely new frame. It's a new engineer from scratch. So, that's why I trusted Wilson with their engineering, with what they can do for the next generation of rackets."

Karen Kachanov plays with Wilson's Defyer. | Courtesy of Wilson

The bright red racket takes its design inspiration from motorsport, matching the vibrant energy and bold colors often seen on the speedway. The Defyer was born from several athletes' requests to have a racket that could attain more spin and penetration through the court to counteract slower court conditions.

Wilson's innovation team spent six months perfecting the prototype before allowing Khachanov to play with the racket on tour. A torq shaft allows the racket to transfer kinetic energy, increasing the pace and effectiveness of aggressive shots. The Si3D uses a flexible hoop and stiff throat to improve contact feel and create additional power while the airfoil bumper improves airflow along the head of the racket.

The On-Court Collection

Wilson's on-court collection combines it heritage style with modern silhouettes to create a line of kits that serve to match the electricity of the last major of the year. Tennis dresses and polos designed in the brand's classic red and a brilliant blue are the stars of the show with secondary pieces in a mixture of the two.

"We really wanted to focus on Wilson heritage, but make it modern and new," Joelle Michaeloff, Wilson's global chief creative officer, told Serve at a play test just days before the US Open. "What we wanted to do is bring familiar things in because this time of year, you have so many new fans and so much more traffic...we wanted to make sure that it comes across as Wilson classics."

Players test out Wilson's on-court kits at a play test at Town Tennis Club. | Courtesy of Wilson

Marta Kostyuk debuted the laser cut pleat dress, featuring a racerback silhouette and an all-over laser-cut skirt, during her first-round win. Khachanov was seen in the challengers technical polo, both in the iconic Wilson red while Alex de Minaur will be wearing the blue version of the polo. Kostyuk also revealed she will be wearing a second kit in the form of the headliner seam-sealed dress in blue quartz.

Michaeloff says that the design team is always looking for player input, expanding their collaboration with players on their rosters to continue to improve their kits each season.

"We're always listening to our players' feedback," she said. "The tour for us is so much more than just putting our colors in tournaments. It's about getting their feedback...if we can make [players] like Peyton and Karen happy, then we've done a good job."

The Lifestyle Collection

Wilson's latest Sports Professionals release is a love letter to the green clay of Forrest Hills. Dedicated to the rise of New York tennis in 1976, the collection draws its color palette from the one and only time the US Open was played on the green clay.

Sweaters, lightweight pullovers, and windbreakers stand out as signature pieces while fitted short sleeve sweaters and two-piece sets in warm browns, deep blues, and earthy greens round out the collection.

Wilson's lifestyle collection features several sweaters, crewnecks, and shoes. | Courtesy of Wilson

"It's really meant to be these transition pieces that will allow you to take your play all the way through the fall," Michaeloff said. "The idea is to create some great pieces that help elongate your season."

Michaeloff says the brand was pulled into the lifestyle space after seeing the popularity of the on court clothing in everyday wear. Her team set out to "solve for the athletes' entire day" by developing pieces that complimented the on-court styles the brand designed for its athletes.

"The on-court product is designed to layer with the lifestyle product," she said. "Our lifestyle product still solves problems. You can't tell, but it is still performance. Everything that is considered 'lifestyle' is still meant and does something for the athlete."