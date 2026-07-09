Karen Khachanov on Wilson's New Defyer Tennis Racket

The Wilson Defyer is a first of its kind. A racket built on the demands of the modern era of tennis, with new, innovative technology and a racket shape seldom associated with the brand. The racket has taken the internet by storm, though Wilson hasn't lifted a finger.

The racket has been used by only a few over the course of a year, most notably Peyton Stearns, Sebastian Korda, Moise Kiome, Arthur Fery (who is having a breakout run at Wimbledon), Holger Rune, and Karen Khachanov, among others.

In fact, Khachanov, ATP World No. 22, met with me personally to discuss the Wilson racket and his thoughts after using it for over a year.

Karen Khachanov Tests New Defyer Tennis Racket

Rewind to the 2025 Halle Open, the days leading up to be exact. Wilson approached Khachanov to try their new racket prototype, the likes of which hadn't seen the light of day. Most players would take their time testing a new racket, mulling over the repercussions of leaving a frame they've no doubt become intimately familiar with. Not Khachanov. It took one hitting session with the Wilson Defyer for him to make the switch entirely.

He needed to play with it right away. In fact, he coerced Wilson to let him play with the only prototype they had with them at the Halle Open. What if he broke a string mid-match? He was willing to take that risk, so long as Wilson let him borrow the prototype for the tournament. Khachanov went all the way to the semifinals of the tournament, losing out to Alexander Bublik, who ultimately won the whole thing.

The tournament was a testament to Khachanov that he had made the right decision, and the world was already squinting their eyes at their screens, wondering what inexplicable, blacked-out frame Khachanov was using.

Today, Khachanov is one of the several pros proudly employing the Wilson Defyer. I met with Khachanov via video call to talk about this new frame and what it means for the tennis world.

Would you say that it's more of a spin or control or power racket?

"For me personally, it's easier power and easier spin. It's easier to make it than with my older frame [Wilson Blade]. So, I think with the... This is a completely new frame. It's a new engineer from scratch. So, that's why I trusted Wilson with their engineering, with what they can do for the next generation of rackets, which I think will be obviously because it's a completely different frame from the last 15-20 years."

Can you think of what kind of player is going to benefit from this racket?

"I would say still, again, it's very personal. I think that maybe the more aggressive player, but at the same time, it helps you still have control in your game."

You mentioned that this Wilson racket isn't like the other Wilson rackets. Do you think it might attract people who use other brands to use this one?

I would say so. I think that right now they will be in strong competition with the other brands. Yeah, I think I would say it's like Yonex and Babolat, you know, because they have this kind of shape of the frame.

Karen Khachanov uses the Wilson Defyer tennis racket. | Wilson

How do you feel about leaving the Wilson Blade for the Wilson Defyer?

"So I think in the end, you need to feel comfortable, confident. You need to feel comfortable with what you have, and you have to believe in your weapon. I think you need to trust your shots, you need to trust your equipment because at the end of the day, of course, you run with your legs, but then you swing with your arms, and this is how you come to the ball, how you swing. It's all connected.

"I love the game, I'm passionate about it. I'm at this moment of my career that I'm motivated. I broke into the top 10 last year again. My motivation is to try to be back in the top 10 and to stay there longer, obviously.

So I just need to do everything I can in order to achieve that. And for me, it's either for a short-term goal or a long-term goal towards the end of the season or not. I always try to do that. So at the end of the day, I need to enjoy the process, enjoy every day really, the game, because sometimes we forget that it's a game and you need to have fun and you need to enjoy it."

Khachanov still has love for his old Wilson Blade, going as far as calling it a "perfect racket." But with modern demands come modern technology, and the Wilson Defyer addressed those demands to the T, according to Khachanov.

For Khachanov, switching to the Defyer was all about evolution. During his first hit, he "felt confident with it right away," Khachanov told me.

Defyer Tech and Innovation

The new Wilson Defyer tennis racket is designed with two things in mind: Power and spin. I also spoke with David Packowitz, Senior Global Product Line Manager at Wilson. David explained to me how tennis is evolving.

The courts are slower, the players faster, and the demand for more power and spin, whilst retaining control, is just the tip of the iceberg. According to David, the Dyfer was made for the "challenger," a type of player who is ready to reach the next level.

"There became this need from players to bridge the gap of slower conditions while big game players are getting faster with power and spin," Packowitz said. "Those two insights were the reason why we needed a solution, and that solution is the Defyer."

Peyton Stearns uses the Wilson Defyer tennis racket. | Wilson

The Defyer v1 features precision-engineered technology designed to redefine limits, with three core technologies, according to Wilson:

Torq Shaft : Robust, tapered shafts generate high stability while allowing flex in the hoop to unleash powerful groundstrokes.

: Robust, tapered shafts generate high stability while allowing flex in the hoop to unleash powerful groundstrokes. Airfoil Bumper : Engineered airfoil design that reduces airflow resistance to increase maneuverability and racket head acceleration.

: Engineered airfoil design that reduces airflow resistance to increase maneuverability and racket head acceleration. Si3D: Optimized lateral bending to unleash heavy spin in each model.

"I can't wait for players to finally be able to go out and get this racket," Packowitz told me. "Because it is something that is different from the Wilson line of rackets. And there are challengers, and there's players who are inspiring high-level success out there. And I truly, really, once they get this stick, they're going to be able to break through and do what they need to do."

I asked David about how Wilson decides what gets made and how. His answer was straightforward and honest:

The Wilson Defyer tennis racket | Wilson

"As a brand as a whole, we are very committed to listening and building equipment that our players love. The Defyer is another example of our ability to turn those insights into gear that players really value. We're going to continuously do that. The answer is always out there, and we just have to listen. And we are constantly doing that.

We're getting better and better at that every year, which allows us to bring equipment to market that players like yourself, players like me, or players like Holger and Karen, and other players truly love and they find value in. You might think that's overly simplified, but that's really it."

All models of the Wilson Defyer are available for purchase starting today at Wilson.com. The 98 Pro model will start shipping later this month, while the other models will ship starting August 21.