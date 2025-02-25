Chelsea vs Southampton: Confirmed team news for Premier League clash
Enzo Maresca has named his Chelsea side to face Southampton in the Premier League.
Chelsea are looking for their first win in four matches in all competitions after three defeats in a row. It's been a dismal start to 2025 for Maresca's side which has seen them slip to seventh in the league, however they firmly remain in the hunt for Champions League qualification.
A perfect opportunity awaits for Chelsea on Tuesday night as bottom-of-the-table Southampton, who have won only twice in the league this season, visit the capital.
Despite the Saints' struggles this term since their promotion from the Championship, Maresca insists it will be a 'tricky' affair as the Blues look to bounce back with a win in front of their home crowd.
"It is football," Maresca admitted. "You are older than me, I guess, and you know better than me that football is full of these kinds of things. I'm not saying that for a message (that it will be tricky), I'm saying that because I really believe every game is a tough game.
"The difference sometimes is so tiny and as I said, if you see the Man United game, they were winning until the end and then Man United won the game. We need to focus on how we need to win the game and no more than that."
Here are the confirmed teams from Stamford Bridge for the Premier League clash between Chelsea and Southampton.
Chelsea
Starting XI: Jorgensen, Gusto, Tosin, Colwill, Cucurella, Caicedo, Enzo (c), Palmer, Nkunku, Sancho, Neto
Bench: Sanchez, James, Acheampong, Fofana, Samuels-Smith, Amougou, Dewsbury-Hall, George, Mheuka
Southampton
Starting XI: Ramsdale, Sugawara, Bree, Bella-Kotchap, Aribo, Walker-Peters, Downes, Smallbone, Fernandes, Kamaldeen, Onuachu
Bench: McCarthy, Stephens, Harwood-Bellis, Wood, Manning, Welington, Grønnbæk, Dibling, Archer