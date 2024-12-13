How Enzo Maresca is seizing Chelsea opportunity & why next 9 matches offer golden chances
Regardless of how hopeful Enzo Maresca was when he took the Chelsea job in the summer, his first season in charge is likely going better than he initially imagined.
During talks with the Todd Boehly-Clearlake Capital ownership prior to accepting the Chelsea head coach vacancy, the 44-year-old insisted with the squad that has been built at Stamford Bridge that they would dominate English football for the next five years.
"In the next five, 10 years, because of the age, Chelsea can be one of the sides that dominate English football," Maresca reiterated prior to their 5-1 win over Southampton in the Premier League earlier this month. "I think we are in the right direction and in terms of personal targets, I know from outside you struggle to believe, I'm focused about Southampton, but I'm not focused about the end of the season."
Chelsea are ahead of schedule as they currently sit in second place in the Premier League and have qualified for the last-16 of the Conference League with one game to spare following a 3-1 win over FC Astana in Kazakhstan. They have been knocked out of the Carabao Cup, although an FA Cup campaign now awaits, with the Blues drawing Morecambe in the third round next month.
Maresca's Blues are on a fine run of form. They are unbeaten in their last nine matches in all competitions. Chelsea have won their last six matches and their next nine matches offer them real hope that they can continue their winning and unbeaten streak.
Chelsea's next 9 matches in all competitions
Brentford (h) - Premier League
Shamrock Rovers (h) - Conference League
Everton (a) - Premier League
Fulham (h) - Premier League
Ipswich Town (a) - Premier League
Crystal Palace (a) - Premier League
Morecambe (h) - FA Cup third round
AFC Bournemouth (h) - Premier League
Wolves (h) - Premier League
All of the nine games Chelsea have awaiting them prior to facing current Premier League champions Manchester City, who are in torrid form of late, away from home at the end of January are all winnable.
Maresca is not getting ahead of himself and knows his Chelsea side are exceeding his expectations that he had initially placed on the team. Earlier this week, he said: "In terms of performance, I've said many times already, they are higher than my expectation in terms of performance and for sure in terms of points. The main thing is to see how we can continue to improve on the ball and off the ball."
Since the 44-year-old has been appointed, Chelsea's injury fortunes have changed which have no doubt helped the Italian when coming to decide his team selections and, as a result, had a positive influence on the performances and results.
It begins on Sunday against Brentford. Chelsea have not won any of the last five matches (D2, L3) in all competitions against Thomas Frank's side, with their last victory coming in the Carabao Cup back in December 2021 under Thomas Tuchel.
If they manage to overcome Brentford and the period of fixtures in December and majority of January, Chelsea's target of claiming a Champions League qualification spot is well on its way to being achieved. If maximum points are achieved, although Maresca and Chelsea insist they are not, chances of competing for the title this term could become somewhat more realistic regardless if Chelsea are ahead of schedule and have not planned to be in this position.