Why new Chelsea head coach is under immediate pressure to deliver amid intense schedule

Chelsea have made a major decision to part company with head coach Enzo Maresca ahead of a hectic January schedule.

A decision was made and communicated on New Year's day to confirm the departure of Maresca following 18 months in charge.

"Chelsea Football Club and Head Coach Enzo Maresca have parted company," a club statement read.

"During his time at the Club, Enzo led the team to success in the UEFA Conference League and the FIFA Club World Cup. Those achievements will remain an important part of the Club’s recent history, and we thank him for his contributions to the Club.

"With key objectives still to play for across four competitions including qualification for Champions League football, Enzo and the Club believe a change gives the team the best chance of getting the season back on track.

From left to right: Todd Boehly, Paul Winstanley and Behdad Eghbali have made their big decision right at the beginning of 2026. | IMAGO / Sportimage

"We wish Enzo well for the future."

Chelsea are now searching for their next head coach, which will be a permanent appointment rather than an interim.

Several names have already been linked, with RC Strasbourg's Liam Rosenior a potential candidate. Meanwhile, Oliver Glasner, Cesc Fabregas and Roberto De Zerbi are not thought to be being considered at this stage.

Chelsea are hoping to make a swift appointment, however it remains unclear if it will be completed in time for Sunday's Premier League trip to face Manchester City in their first match of 2026.

Whoever, and whenever, the next appointment is, they will be under immediate pressure to deliver.

Nine games await Chelsea in January across all four competitions - Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup and Carabao Cup - and given the Todd Boehly-Clearlake Capital ownership want an improvement on recent results, they will be tasked to deliver wins.

Fortunately, Chelsea only leave London twice. Once to face Man City, then to Naples for the Champions League clash against Napoli at the end of the month. The remainder are all London derbies, both home and away.

A huge Carabao Cup semi-final first leg tie against Arsenal is only a matter of weeks away, and Chelsea will need to settle quickly under the new appointment if they want to give themselves the best chance of progressing.

The hierarchy are under increasing pressure from the fanbase and the next manager will need to deliver results, and quickly, to reduce the noise from the stands. If they're unable to do so, Chelsea's season could quickly unravel.