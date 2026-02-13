Hull City vs Chelsea: Starting XIs, confirmed team news for FA Cup fourth round tie
Liam Rosenior has named his Chelsea side to face Hull City in the FA Cup fourth round.
After progression with a 5-1 win over Charlton Athletic in the third round last month, Rosenior returns to his former club bidding to progress into the fifth round.
"It’s amazing for me, amazing for my family," previewed Rosenior. "There’s a lot of family going up for reunions – I swear she had a hand in the draw – they’re going to spend a good night together as a family, but I want to make sure it’s a happy memory."
Chelsea are looking to get back to winning ways following a 2-2 draw against Leeds United in the Premier League.
Rosenior has made the changes in Yorkshire, with Marc Cucurella absent due to a minor hamstring problem, while Filip Jorgensen is still recovering. Jamie Gittens and Romeo Lavia remain sidelined for Chelsea.
"This is going to be a difficult game," added Rosenior. "I want to do well in this competition. I don't see it any different to a Premier League game or a Champions League game.
"We're going there with a team that I think will be good enough to win the game. I want to take this game really, really seriously. We're going to have to because they're in good form. They're used to winning games at the moment."
Here are the confirmed teams from MKM Stadium for the FA Cup tie between Hull and Chelsea.
Hull City
Starting XI: Phillips, Coyle, Egan, McNair, McCarthy, Giles, Hadziahmetovic, Slater, Hirakawa, Koumas, Millar
Bench: Pandur, Lundstram, Jacob, Drameh, Gelhardt, Joseph, Famewo, Dowell, Tinsdale
Chelsea
Starting XI: Sanchez, James, Fofana, Sarr, Hato, Caicedo, Santos, Neto, Estevao, Garnacho, Delap
Bench: Sharman-Lowe, Gusto, Acheampong, Adarabioyo, Badiashile, Fernandez, Derry, Pedro, Mhueka
