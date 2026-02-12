Hull City vs Chelsea: Confirmed officials for FA Cup fourth round tie

The officials have been confirmed for Chelsea's FA Cup fourth round tie against Hull City on Friday night.

Chelsea head to the MKM Stadium looking to get back to winning ways after their 2-2 draw against Leeds United in the Premier League.

A 5-1 victory over Charlton Athletic in the third round ensured Chelsea's progress in the FA Cup, while Hull saw off Blackburn Rovers following a penalty shootout win.

IMAGO / Action Plus

"I want to do well in this competition," Chelsea head coach Liam Rosenior previewed. "I don't see it any different to a Premier League game or a Champions League game.

"We're going there with a team that I think will be good enough to win the game. I want to take this game really, really seriously. We're going to have to because they're in good form. They're used to winning games at the moment."

With Hull in fourth place in the Championship and pushing for a return to the top-flight, Rosenior will be desperate to continue his positive start with the Blues with a victory over his former side to progress into the fifth round.

As Friday's clash awaits, the officials have been confirmed for the FA Cup tie.

Referee

The FA have confirmed that Farai Hallam will take charge of the tie between Hull City and Chelsea.

IMAGO / Action Plus

Assistants

Farai Hallam will be supported by Alistair Nelson and Andrew Dallison on the touchline.

Fourth Official

John Busby has been named as the Fourth Official for Friday's match, with the referee overseeing conduct within the two dugouts, and the behaviour of Sergej Jakirović and Liam Rosenior.

VAR/Assistant VAR

There will be no VAR in operation for this match, with the FA confirming that VAR and Semi-Automated Offside Technology will not be utilised in the third and fourth rounds of the 2025-26 Emirates FA Cup.