Chelsea vs AFC Bournemouth: Confirmed team news for Premier League clash
Enzo Maresca has named his Chelsea side to face AFC Bournemouth in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge.
Chelsea are looking to build on their 5-0 win against Morecambe in the FA Cup third round. Enzo Maresca's side are currently on a run of four games without victory in the league.
Three points separate Chelsea and Bournemouth heading into Tuesday night's clash, with the visitors on a club record eight-match unbeaten run in the Premier League (W5, D3).
"Hopefully since the other day we can keep (the) momentum," said Maresca ahead of Tuesday's match. "Bournemouth are a very good team with the same manager doing good things. Very tough, intense. They’re doing well this and last year because they work very well."
On Chelsea, Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola reflected: "They are having a fantastic season, they are using the depth of their squad, they are changing their starting 11s and everyone is playing a lot and they're a lot more familiar with their roles. They are doing very well."
Kepa Arrizabalaga is absent for the Cherries due to being ineligible to face his parent club. Chelsea are without injured duo Wesley Fofana and Benoit Badiashile.
Maresca will be keen to ensure the Blues can gather some momentum ahead of a huge clash at the end of the month away to Manchester City.
Here are the confirmed teams from Stamford Bridge for the Premier League clash between Chelsea and AFC Bournemouth.
Chelsea
Starting XI: Sanchez, Caicedo, Acheampong, Colwill, Cucurella, Lavia, Enzo, Madueke, Palmer, Sancho, Jackson
Bench: Jorgensen, Tosin, Veiga, Gusto, James, Neto, Felix, Nkunku, Guiu
AFC Bournemouth
Starting XI: Travers, Hill, Huijsen, Zabarnyi, Kerkez, Cook, Adams, Brooks, Christie, Dango, Semenyo
Bench: Dennis, Kluivert, Jebbison, Adu-Adjei, Akinmboni, Winterburn, Kinse, Sadi, Rees-Dottin