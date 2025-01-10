Enzo Maresca clears up Wesley Fofana injury timeline debate after internal Chelsea conversation
Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca has clarified when he expects Wesley Fofana to return from injury after confusion over when he will be available.
The defender was taken off in Chelsea's win over Aston Villa in December after suffering an injury to his hamstring which initially ruled him out for the month.
However, Maresca since provided an update as the Italian hinted that Fofana could be ruled out for the rest of the season.
Since then, Fofana took to social media as he suggested that he could be back much sooner than the doctors and Maresca have predicted.
However, the Chelsea boss has since dismissed the claims that Fofana has made and reiterated that he still expects his defender to miss a large part of the season.
Speaking before Chelsea's FA Cup clash with Morecambe, Maresca said: "We speak the same language in terms of we communicate between each other in English and in French, so it has been quite clear.
"I spoke with Wes - the 12 to 16 weeks the club mentioned is the situation. Wes is thinking he can recover sooner than that. We are all happy if Wes' recovers [quicker] and will be available for tomorrow, but we are going to see.
"There is not any problem, I just told you what the medical staff said to me, that it is around 12 and 16 weeks. Wes is thinking he can recover earlier than that. We are all happy if Wes is back as soon as possible."
With the Blues facing an injury crisis in defence as Benoit Badiashile has joined Fofana on the sidelines, former Chelsea player Marc Guehi has been linked with a return.
While it remains to be seen as to whether the Blues make a move for their former academy star, a replacement for Fofana is needed.
Tosin Adarabioyo and Axel Disasi have been trusted in the role since the injury and struggled, while Josh Acheampong impressed in his Premier League debut but Maresca is keen to protect the youngster.
Aaron Anselmino returned from his loan at Boca Juniors as Maresca is assessing the 19-year-old, and it has been reported that Trevoh Chalobah could also return from his loan at Crystal Palace as an option.
While Fofana will be keen to return to action as soon as possible, Chelsea's medical team could be looking to protect the defender after a succession of injuries in recent years.