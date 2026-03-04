Aston Villa vs Chelsea: Starting XIs, confirmed team news for Premier League clash

Liam Rosenior has named his Chelsea side to face Aston Villa in the Premier League.

Chelsea are looking to end a run of three consecutive league matches without a win when they head to Villa Park on Wednesday night.

Two draws against Leeds United and Burnley, as well as a 2-1 loss to Arsenal, has seen the Blues' bid for Champions League qualification take a hit.

They face an Aston Villa side who are also hoping to return to Europe's elite club competition, with six points separating the sides as Chelsea eye to close the gap to their rivals.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Following Liverpool's surprise defeat to Wolves, who also beat Villa last week, Chelsea can reclaim fifth place with a victory in the Midlands.

Rosenior is aware of what is required to achieve success at Stamford Bridge this season, admitting: "A successful season for this club has to be to qualify for the Champions League. It has to be. That’s the level that this club is. So, where we are, we still have a very, very good chance of achieving that.

"To win a trophy would also be amazing; it's something that's achievable. It’s funny because this week was the first time we’ve trained with the white balls – and that’s normally a sign we’re into that period of the season.

"When those white balls come out, you can't make the mistakes we've been making because we're running out of time. That's the message my staff and I have given the player."

Pedro Neto is absent against Villa due to suspension, while Estevao and Jamie Gittens remain sidelined as they continue their injury recoveries.

Here are the confirmed teams from Villa Park for the Premier League fixture between Aston Villa and Chelsea.

Aston Villa

Starting XI: Martínez, Cash, Konsa (c), Mings, Maatsen, Onana, Luiz, Bailey, Buendía, Rogers, Watkins

Bench: Bizot, Lindelöf, Digne, Pau Torres, Bogarde, Barkley, Sancho, Abraham, Alysson

Chelsea

Starting XI: Jorgensen, Gusto, Fofana, Chalobah, Hato, James (c), Caicedo, Palmer, Fernandez, Garnacho, Joao Pedro

Bench: Sanchez, Badiashile, Sarr, Tosin, Cucurella, Lavia, Santos, Delap, Guiu