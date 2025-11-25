Chelsea vs Barcelona: Starting XIs, confirmed team news for Champions League clash

Enzo Maresca has named his Chelsea side to face Barcelona in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

Chelsea return to Stamford Bridge for European action as they host Hansi Flick's Barcelona in the capital.

Maresca's side are looking to get back to winning ways after a 2-2 against Qarabag earlier this month.

After defeat on the opening matchday against Bayern Munich, Chelsea are unbeaten - winning two, drawing one - and the progression of the squad, many of whom are featuring in the Champions League for the first time this term, has been noticeable.

Maresca previewed: "Personally I think we are a better team compared to the day we played Bayern away, but every game is different.

"Barcelona use different weapons to attack, also different weapons to defend, so it will be a completely different game, but for me personally the team is getting better day after day."

Chelsea will be buoyed on by their 2-0 win over Burnley in the Premier League. They were able to give Moises Caicedo a full rest, which will have been welcomed.

IMAGO / Every Second Media

Caicedo returns to the Chelsea starting XI against Barcelona, while Cole Palmer remains absent despite returning to training this week.

Here are the confirmed teams from Stamford Bridge for the European clash between Chelsea and Barcelona.

Chelsea

Starting XI: Sanchez; Gusto, Fofana, Chalobah, Cucurella, James, Caicedo, Estevao, Fernandez, Garnacho, Neto

Bench: Jorgensen, Acheampong, Badiashile, Hato, Tosin, Santos, Buonanotte, George, Gittens, Joao Pedro, Delap, Guiu

Barcelona

Starting XI: Joan Garcia, Kounde, Cubarsi, Araujo, Balde, De Jong, Eric Garcia, Fermin Lopez, Lamine Yamal, Lewandowski, Ferran Torres

Bench: Szczesny, Raphinha, Rashford, Christensen, Casado, Gerard Martin, Olmo, Bernal, Dro, Roony, Kochen