Brighton vs Chelsea: Premier League preview, team news, how to watch, kick-off time & prediction
Chelsea face Brighton & Hove Albion for the second time in six days, this time in the Premier League after their FA Cup defeat.
Head coach Enzo Maresca and his Chelsea side suffered a 2-1 defeat to the Seagulls on Saturday night as they exited the FA Cup in the fourth round.
It was the first of two games between the two clubs down on the south coast, with Chelsea travelling back to the Amex for the league fixture on Friday, Valentine's Day.
Chelsea will be keen to bounce back to avoid back-to-back defeats against Fabian Hurzeler's side to regain some of the love from their travelling support, who were far from impressed by the display in the cup tie.
The visitors were unable to hold onto their early 1-0 lead and Brighton completed the comeback to punish. It left Maresca questioning areas of the Blues' side, with the 45-year-old explaining what Chelsea need to do to match the 'big clubs'.
"For sure, I've said to the players weeks ago and tonight, in terms of the team, we need to learn how to win sometimes 1-0," reflected the Chelsea head coach after the FA Cup defeat. "That is what big clubs (do), they do that."
Chelsea were without Reece James and Nicolas Jackson for the cup tie. Maresca could welcome both back on Friday night, which would serve as a huge boost for the Blues. Benoit Badiashile, Wesley Fofana, Romeo Lavia, Mykhailo Mudryk and Marc Guiu remain absent.
Ahead of Friday’s clash, here are all of the details you need for Brighton against Chelsea in the Premier League.
Date, time, location of Brighton vs Chelsea
Date: Friday 14th February 2025
Kick-off time: 20:00 UK / 15:00 ET / 12:00 PT
Stadium: Amex Stadium
Competition: Premier League
How to watch Brighton vs Chelsea
United Kingdom: Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League
United States: fuboTV, nbcsports.com, NBC Sports App, UNIVERSO NOW, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, USA Network, UNIVERSO
Prediction
Brighton 1-1 Chelsea